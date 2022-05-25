Ruben Gallego Rips Into Ted Cruz in Wake of Texas School Shooting: "You're a Baby Killer"

As you no doubt have read by now, a gunman opened fire on Tuesday afternoon at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the latest reports, 19 kids and two teachers were killed in the massacre.

While the public grapples with this latest mass shooting in America, Represenative Ruben Gallego simply BLASTED Senator Ted Cruz via a number of Tweets a few hours after the attack, going after the Republican for his response to the tragedy.

"We know from past experience that the most effective tool for keeping kids safe is armed law enforcement on the campus," Cruz said in an interview on MSNBC, providing no evidence to back up this claim.

"Inevitably, when there's a murder of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it," he added.

"You see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. That doesn't work."

Indeed, many Democrats -- nearly all Democrats in the Senate, to be clear -- have long been pushing for sensible gun control legislation, the kind that has very much worked in other countries across the globe.

This legislation has simply been blocked time and again by Senate Republicans.

Gallego, meanwhile, watched Cruz's interview yesterday afternoon and simply couldn't help himself.

He had to call Cruz out ... for being a hypocrite when it comes to an alleged pro-life stance, and for abandoning his constitutents last year during their time of extreme need.

"F--- you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless," Gallego wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Twenty-one minutes later, Gallego doubled down on the message, writing:

"Just to be clear f--- you @tedcruz you f------ baby killer."

Elsewhere, Gallego turned his anger at Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) who had tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with these families."

"F--- your prayers. They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings," Gallego said.

Gallego wasn't done, either.

He subsequently ripped Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) after the Senator -- against whom Gallego may run in 2024 -- condemned the shooting.

“We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly,” Sinema said in a statement, adding:

“No families should ever have to fear violence in their children's schools.”

“Please just stop.. unless you are willing to break the filibuster to actually pass sensible gun control measures you might as well just say ‘thoughts and prayers,’” Gallego replied to Sinema.

In 2021, House Democrats passed a bill that would effectively require background checks on private gun sales by involving gunmakers or gun dealers as third parties.

That measure passed 227-203 with support from all but one Democrat and with eight Republicans.

It has stalled in the Senate, however, where it's unclear whether it might even be able to gain a simple majority due to Joe Manchin's prior resistance on gun measures.