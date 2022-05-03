Kardashians Defeat Blac Chyna in Court, Win Defamation Lawsuit

The verdict is in.

And the Kardashians aren't out any money as a result.

Just over a week after Blac Chyna's defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family kicked off in court, a jury has unanimously sided with Kim, Kris and company.

On May 2, these 12 men and women awarded no damages to Chyna, who previously accused Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner of defamation and contract interference.

The just-completed trial came five years after Chyna split from Rob Kardashian, to whom she was once engaged and with whom she shares a daughter.

Shortly after the stars broke up, Chyna filed a lawsuit that claimed Rob and his sister defamed her via a number of negative social media posts... while also claiming they conspired with E! executives to cancel her and Rob's reality show after just one season.

On Friday, a judge had issued a directed verdict to find Kim not liable with respect to defamation, ruling that there is "no evidence" that Kardashian took a "responsible part" in publishing any alleged defamatory statements.

The claim against her for alleged interference with a contract then went to the jury.

On Monday, meanwhile, a jury sided with the Kardashians across the board, awarding Chyna no monetary damages in the wake of her allegations.'

During the Los Angeles court proceedings, Rob, Kylie, Kim, Khloe and Kris all took the stand to testify.

In Rob's testimony on April 27, he stated that his relationship with Chyna "was all negative" and that he was at his "weakest" when their romance began.

He also detailed alleged assaults against him, saying that Chyna beat him with a metal rod in 2016 and also pulled a gun on him.

"I was probably in the worst place in my entire life," Rob said on the witness stand, noting he was diagnosed with ketoacidosis and diabetes at that time. "She was catching me at my lowest."

As part of her own testimony, Chyna did not deny the gun incident.

She simply said it was meant as a some kind of cruel joke.

Following Rob and Chyna's 2017 split, Kardashian leaked nude photos of his ex.

He also hurled a series of allegations against her on Instagram, including claiming she's guilty of substance abuse.

The actions resulted in Rob being banned from the platform.

In early April, before the trial got underway, Chyna touched on her intentions behind the lawsuit.

"When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," she wrote on Twitter.

In response to the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family's lawyer, Michael G. Rhodes, said he had just spoken to his clients and "they're happy to have this behind them."

"I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant," Rhodes added.

For her part, Blac Chyna plans to appeal.

”Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian,” attorney Lynne Ciani told Page Six and other reporters outside of the courthouse shortly after the verdict was announced.

She added:

“Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network.

"We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.”