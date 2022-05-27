Kailyn Lowry: I Did NOT Cheat on Malik Montgomery! (Here's Who I DID Cheat On ...)

Kailyn Lowry has so much going on in her life these days that she could probably a sustain two or three reality shows all on her own.

Which is somewhat ironic, as it looks as though her TV days are behind her -- at least for now.

If you follow her on social media, then you're probably aware that Lowry has quit Teen Mom 2.

The announcement didn't come as much of a shock, as it followed on the heels of several months of rumors, as well as a scene from the show in which Kailyn flipped off her bosses and boasted that she makes more money from podcasting than she ever did from appearing on MTV.

So yeah, Kail is still delivering the drama, but going forward, it seems fans will have to listen to her many podcasts in order to keep up.

And you might want to take notes, because there is a lot happening in Kail's world these days.

We recently learned that Lowry broke up with Malik Montgomery and started hooking up with a 23-year-old neighbor named Elijah Scott shortly thereafter.

Malik accused Kail of cheating, but on the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, she insisted that that was not the case.

“I just want to clear this up,” Kail said, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“I saw some posts on the Internet or whatever saying that I cheated [on Malik] with Hot Neighbor [Elijah], and he cheated with me. But nobody cheated," she continued.

"We both ended our prior relationships, and actually he ended his relationship with his ex way before I ended mine. Nobody cheated on anyone."

Kail went on to reveal that she can see why fans got the wrong idea, but she insists that there was no infidelity from either party.

“I do understand the way that the timing was and the way that we met was, whatever, but nobody cheated," she said.

"That is a rumor and it’s completely false.”

Asked which partners she's “actually cheated on” Kail offered the following clarification:

“I cheated on Jordan [Wenner] with Jo [Rivera]."

She further explained there were some other morally ambiguous romatic situations in her past:

“And, depending on how you look at the situation, I did briefly date a girl on and off," Lowry said.

"She would probably say I cheated on her. I didn’t feel like it was a real relationship but I will take the ‘L’ and say that I cheated on her.”

Now, it seems that Lowry is referring to her relationship with Dominique Potter, which overlapped with her 2017 fling with Javi Marroquin.

But interestingly, despite rumors to the contrary, Kail says she was never unfaithful to either of her two most recent baby daddies:

“I never cheated on Javi, never cheated on Chris [Lopez]," she told her audience.

"I know the timeline with Malik was weird but I never dated two people at one time."

She went on to reveal that she came close to cheating on Chris, but never actually crossed the line.

“There was a time where Chris and I were done but I still wanted to see if I could make it work, and at this time I was with Malik,” Kail said.

“But I wasn’t sure— I never cheated on him with Chris or anything," she continued.

“I never cheated on Chris with Malik, and I never cheated on my boyfriend now, that never happened…I have cheated in my lifetime and I am completely open to talking about it. I never cheated on Jo.”

As for the allegations that she cheated on Malik, Kail says there's simply no basis to them.

“So Malik thinks that I cheated on him with [Elijah] but I, in fact, did not,” Kail said.

“But looking back, I can 1000 percent understand why Malik thought that," she added.

"I 1000 percent understand why [Elijah’s] girlfriend thought that…but I feel like I have been good at owning all my sh-t that I had not previously wanted to own or talk about but I never cheated on Malik with [Elijah]. That never happened.”

As for why Malik claimed otherwise, Lowry speculates that Montgomery was just upset after she dumped him.

“I broke up with him,” Kail said.

“I no longer wanted to make it work. I did not love him the way that he loved me. And that is the reason I broke up with him. No other reason; it was not because of somebody else. It was not because of lying, cheating or dishonesty, how he put on his Instagram. That is completely false.

“We didn’t have the same goals and in some instances, the trolls are right when they say ‘it’s Kail’s way or the highway,'”

Kail noted that she has no reason to lie, as she's been honest about her infidelities in the past.

We suppose that's true, but whatever the case -- this story is far from over.

Malik says he's writing a book, and we're sure it'll be all about Kail!