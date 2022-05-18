Jon Gosselin: Look Out, Ladies! I Just Got a Hair Transplant

Attention, single women around the world:

You may consider this a warning or a tantalizing tease, but... Jon Gosselin is officially back on the market.

The polarizing former reality star broke up with his very long-term girlfriend, Colleen Gilbert, back in August 2021.

As far as we can tell, Gosselin hasn't dated anyone since -- but it sounds as if the father of eight is hoping to change that in the near future.

On the latest episode of The Doctors, Gosselin delve into detail about a recent hair transplant procedure, along with his motivation behind taking this step.

"When I first started losing my hair I was really upset because I used to have a lot of hair," Jon says on air. "I don't want tall people staring at my bald spot."

Gosselin went on to emphasize that his makeover isn't just about his hairline, but rather a total and complete evolution.

"Physically, I want to get back in shape," he added, making it sound as if he's angling to jump back into the dating game.

Jon, of course, was married to Kate Gosselin from 1999 through 2009, divorcing amid rumors that the former cheated on the latter.

In the MANY years since, both parties have continually trashed each other, with Jon often appearing on random talk shows and blaming his ex-wife for how infrequently he talks to most of his kids.

“[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult, because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” Jon whined to Entertainment Tonight a few days ago, adding:

"I think it was a poor parenting decision.

"It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better... I have been alienated from those children.”

Jon has had primary custody of 13-year old Collin and 18-year old Hannah for about a year now.

He gets along with each of them very well.

However, Jon recently said he hasn't spoken to some of his other kids in eight years -- which is simply astounding and depressing.

At least he has Hannah, though, we suppose.

"I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself," the teenager told ET last week, continuing as follows:

"I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong, good relationship.

"It's a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there's not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent.

"I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good, solid relationship with a parent."

Hannah didn't dive into any specifics about her controversial mother, but did add in this same interview:

"It was a difficult decision leaving my siblings I did not want to be separated from them or even, like, live in a different household than them.

"But I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom's house and I just wanted to live with my dad."