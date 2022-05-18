My Big Fat Fabulous Life Return Date Announced, Whitney Way Thore to Combat Family Crisis

For nine seasons, Whitney Way Thore has been clapping back at haters and standing up to harassment from trolls.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is remarkably different from other reality television with fat stars because it feels less exploitative and voyeuristic.

Now, there is wonderful news for fans: TLC has announced a new season.

Season 10 will premiere this summer, but some of the storylines may be more serious than viewers expect.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life will return on August 9 for the show's tenth season.

“The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized with an uncertain road to recovery," TLC offered in a press release.

"With the help of her supportive friend group," the teaser continued, "Whitney musters the strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time.”

That grim but hopefully inspiring storyline will not be all that Whitney has going on.

We can also look forward to some relationship drama ... albeit the kind that involves her ex.

Lennie Alehat is back in her life, but allegedly it's nothing personal.

“Elsewhere, things get tricky for Whitney," TLC's press release noted.

"When she mixes her professional and personal life by hiring her ex-boyfriend, Lennie," the teaser added.

TLC explained that Lennie has been hired "to help with her online fitness videos.”

“Love is definitely in the air between Jessica’s wedding around the corner, Buddy’s new engagement, and Ashley’s second baby on the way,” TLC tantalized.

“Will Whitney find a love match for Heather as well?" the teaser asked.

The release continued: "Or will a sexy Caribbean vacation have more in store than Whitney bargained for?”

As the folks at Starcasm have noted, Whitney very famously did a Wamart commercial, but there's no mention of that in the release.

It's possible that this somehow didn't fit the filming schedule, or that contractual issues mean that it can't come up.

Or ... maybe that will be part of Season 10, but just didn't make it into the teaser despite being kind of a huge deal for Whitney's career.

This is exciting for Whitney, but also for fans, who now have a season premiere date and an entire new season to which to look forward.

Whitney's ongoing popularity, combined with the relative affordability of reality television, made Season 10 seem very likely.

But with so many television cancelations across the board in recent months, it's good to have a solid date that you can put in your planner.

Part of what's so important about Whitney's story and continuing role on television is that she is, up to a point, living a normal life.

The most extraordinary and unusual parts of her life have more to do with her job (including being filmed) than with her size.

She is fat -- it's right there in the title, but her story is not an endless series of "setbacks" and hospitalizations like viewers have seen on other shows.

In other words, body positive critics -- even those with critiques of the show's depictions of Whitney and of Whitney herself -- have praised the show's humanizing approach.

Whitney models swimsuits, has an active love life (off and on), and is in many ways awkward and relatable.

We're glad to see her returning later this summer!