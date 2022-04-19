Jessica Simpson: Here's How I Lost 100 Pounds Again!

Earlier this month, Jessica Simpson announced her 100-pound weight loss.

This is not the first time that she has undergone a dramatic body transformation.

Naturally, many people were curious about how she does it.

The first thing that she wants people to know is that it doesn't happen overnight.

Jessica Simpson on The Real

As you can see in this clip, Jessica Simpson chatted with the hosts of The Real Daytime.

"It took three years," she began, emphasizing that this is not an overnight miracle.

Jessica said of her weight loss strategy: "I call it determined patience."

Jessica Simpson Bikini

"I believe in setting small goals for yourself," Jessica affirmed.

She explained "because in my life and how I've done it, there are easy ways to throw in the towel."

"And," Jessica acknowledged, "just feel like it's impossible."

Jessica Simpson on Insta

"So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal," Jessica summarized.

That makes sense -- sort of the opposite of Zeno's paradox.

You set incremental goals, whether it's chores around the house or weight loss or whatever, so that the task seems less daunting.

Jessica Simpson Works Out

"Being in a bikini for me was never my main goal," Jessica noted.

Her weight loss announcement earlier this month came alongside a bikini selfie, but that was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Apparently, Jessica hadn't even planned to wear one in private, let alone share that pic.

Jessica Simpson: A Selfie

"I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on the bikini," Jessica explained.

She said that this was "because I thought I was going to be in a one piece."

Jessica continued: "so when I put that two piece on, I got super emotional and I was like 'I did this. It happened.'"

Jessica Simpson Schoolgirl Photo

"It was just like in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone," Jessica expressed.

She explained "because I was very proud of myself."

After all, Jessica deserved congratulations "for doing what at times felt completely impossible."

Jessica Simpson Is 4 Years Sober

Jessica also acknowledged that this is not the first time that she has set and met this goal for herself and for her body.

"I've lost 100 pounds three times," she noted.

Jessica added: "I definitely gained a lot of weight during my pregnancies."

Jessica Simpson Models Her Clothing Line

"I celebrate pregnancy," Jessica affirmed.

"But," she continued, "this last pregnancy was really hard for me."

Jessica admitted: "I don't know if it was because I was older and the hormones and all kinds of stuff."

Jessica Simpson Does Yoga

Sometimes, weight loss stories can be extremely complicated -- both because the human body is complex, and because of how our culture views and values bodies.

For example, sometimes a story of personal triumph, like Jessica's, will make someone ask why they are not meeting their own body goals.

Worse, it can cause people to ask others why they have not lost weight in the same manner.

Jessica Simpson Book

Weight and weight loss are complicated, but a lot if it comes down to factors like genetics and wealth.

With a nine-digit net worth, Jessica can afford to spend as much time exercising as she likes and can eat exactly the foods that she wants.

That doesn't mean that she didn't put a tremendous amount of work into this. It just means that her results are not attainable for most people.

