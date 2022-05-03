Janelle Brown: I'm Back from My Trip Abroad! And My Marriage Still Sucks!

For Janelle Brown, it's back to reality.

The veteran Sister Wives star jetted off for Portugal last week, heading abroad for a few days of rest, relaxation and sight-seeing... without self-centered husband Kody.

As detailed on Instagram, the mother of six enjoyed all this country had to offer during her time there, from sunset cruises to local cuisine.

For example?

"Had delicious gelato at a very well known gelato stop," wrote Janelle as a caption to the above selfie, adding on Monday:

"Lots of old winding streets, a Moorish castle, and old fountain dating from the time of Moors as well.

"A shot of the limestone cobblestones that make up a lot of the walk ways in the areas around Lisbon."

Brown went on to tell followers that she's returned to the Flagstaff, Arizona area, too.

"Home again," she also wrote yesterday.

"One last photo drop from trip. Last day short excursion to Sintra. Sadly we didn’t have enough time to tour Pena palace or the other wonderful castles."

As you can see below, Janelle went on this vacation with her actual sister, not with any of her sister wives.

She didn't make any mention of Kody, either, which shouldn't come as any surprise to those who have been tracking her relationship with her spiritual spouse over the past several months.

Throughout Sister Wives Season 16, tension between Janelle and Kody got ratcheted up to uncomfortable new levels, mostly due to the latter's very strict rules and regulations during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

Heck, at one point?

Janelle cursed at Kody.

She told him to f-ck off.

Then, in a conversation with Robyn Brown that also aired last season -- but which was filmed in late 2020, we believe -- Janelle admitted that she had questions about plural marriage as a lifestyle.

“With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away," the TLC personality said on air, especially, she noted, now that most of her kids are grown and out of the house.

Alas, Janelle has decided to stick around.

She's done so despite Kody basically admitting on the Season 16 reunion special that he no longer loves Janelle. Or, to be more specific, that he's no longer in love with her.

"We're not in sync," the polygamist said on this special, adding of Janelle:

"We don't partner really well but we actually just are able to have a marriage that's, if you will, lower in attachment. I don't even know.

"We're good friends, we get along well. It's more of a, like, just a committed relationship."

Kody did label his emotional and physical intimacy with Janelle as "fine," which is actually a step up from his physical intimacy with fellow wife, Meri, because those two haven't slept together in 10 years.

In the wake of Kody's luke warm response to their relationship, Janelle has only seemed to emphasize that she isn't going anywhere.

Before her trip out of the Uniited States, Janelle recorded a video from Flagstaff, making it sound as if the Browns were at last preparing to break ground on the property they purchased years ago at Coyote Pass.

In Instagram footage taken from this lot, Janelle gushed over the scenic views.

"When you look at this whole thing, c'mon. It's just…amazing. I'm so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more," Janelle said of the large piece of property on Instagram.