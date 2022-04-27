Janelle Brown: See Ya, Kody! I'm Off to Portugal!

At every opportunity of late, Janelle Brown emphasizes that she's still with Kody Brown.

And this appears to be true, in the quasi romantic sense:

Janelle and Kody are still together, still spiritually married.

But there's no denying the following statement, not in the wake of a couple recent social media updates from Janelle:

She is not, literally, with Kody Brown these days.

Last week, for example, Janelle flew back to her native state of Utah to help her good friend, Christine Brown, celebrate her 50th birthday.

Yes, the same Christine Brown who was previously married (in a spiritual sense) to Kody and who left this one-sided relationship back in December.

Now, after seemingly sticking it to Kody by partying it up with his ex, Janelle has surprised Instagram followers by sharing a photo (above) of herself in Portugal.

"LISBON, PORTUGAL! First international trip for me since 1987 - 1988," Janelle captioned her post, which featured photos of food Brown ate during this vacation, along with a photo of herself and her sister.

"I qualified for an all-expense-paid trip with Plexus in a contest last year and here we are. Stay tuned for lots of photos," the reality star added.

What does it say that Janelle essentially won a trip abroad... and chose not to take Kody?

It doesn't really say anything we didn't know already..

On this past season of Sister Wives, Janelle told Kody to f-ck off in the wake of her spouse trying to control her every move amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a conversation with Robyn Brown that also aired last season, Janelle admitted that she had questions about plural marriage.

“With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away," the mother of six said on air.

Janelle has chosen not to do so, of course, much to the chagrin of fans who tuned in to see Kody basically admit on the Season 16 finale that he doesn't love Janelle.

"We don't partner really well, but we actually just are able to have a marriage that's, if you will, lower in attachment," Kody said on the Sister Wives one-on-one special, talking about Janelle in an unflattering manner.

Added Kody on this special episode:

"I don't even know. We're good friends, we get along well. It's more of a, like, just a committed relationship."

And isn't that what all spouses aim to achieve in theirr marriage? To be good friends who are in, like, a committed relationship?

Janelle and Kody have been in a spiritual union since 1993 and share six children together.

Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly that Janelle was intent on following Christine's lead and seeing what else is out there.

“Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody,” this person supposedly told the aforementioned tabloid in January, shocking readers by adding with authority:

“It’s going to happen.”