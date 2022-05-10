Christina Haack Praises Tarek El Moussa, Explains Away Alleged Soccer Game Spat

It's been quite the past several weeks for Christina Haack.

First, she married Josh Hall.

Then, she was hit with a court filing by her second husband, Ant Anstead, who has requested primary custody of the former couple's two-year old son... and accused Christina of being an irresponsible mother in the process.

And most recently?

Haack and Tarek El Moussa'a six-year old son, Brayden, was hospitalized for an appendectomy.

Just a day before the toddler had to undergo this procedure, Christina reportedly got into a heated exchange with Tarek's second wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

This confrontation took place at the six-year old's soccer game -- and it preceded Tarek later getting into it with Hall, prior to one of the coaches having to step in to separate the men.

Like we said: There's been A LOT going on.

To Christina and Tarek's credit, however, they've never said a cross word about each other in public.

The former Flip or Flop co-stars split in May 2016, not long after getting into an argument that concluded with Tarek storming into the woods... with a gun.

They've continued to amicably co-parent a son and a daughter in the years since, though, and even continued to anchor the aforementioned HGTV series for a number of seasons after their divorce.

In an Instagram Story posted on May 9, meanwhile, Christina shared a photo of Brayden smiling in the hospital.

"Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is," she wrote. "We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part.

Haack didn't make a direct reference to the alleged soccer game spat between herself and Young, and/or El Moussa and Hall, but she did add:

“Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call.

"In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

Amen, right?

While Christina mostly has kind things to say about her first husband, she has understandable disdain these days for her second husband.

In the midst of Anstead asking for custody of their child, Christina issued the following statement last week...

What Ant is doing deeply saddens me.

If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.

I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.

For his part, Tarek would likely agree.