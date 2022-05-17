Kim Kardashian Kovers Sports Illustrated, Pens Letter to Her Younger Self

For Kim Kardashian, the transformation is complete.

The mother of four rose to fame and garnered great fortune as the result of a sex tape she starred in and almost definitely leaked to the public in correlation with the premiere of her first reality show.

She then became known as the prime example of someone who was famous for just being famous.

Now, however?

Now, after having established herself in the business world and even become an advocate for those wronged by the American legal system?

Kim Kardashian has moved over to the mainstream.

She graces the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, long considered one of the greatest honors a model can achieve.

"OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret!" wrote the superstar as a caption to the Instagram post below.

Continued Kardashian on Instagram:

"For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic!

"It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!!

"Thank you to @mj_day, the @si_swimsuit team, @gregswalesart, @superrrdani, @mariodedivanovic, @chrisappleton1 and everyone who worked incredibly hard on this shoot to make it happen."

Kardashian is one of four cover models in 2022 for this legendary issue, joining singer Ciara; model and activist Maye Musk; and rising model Yumi Nu.

"The journey we've been on -- to break out of the mold the world put us in -- may sound familiar.

"It's certainly familiar to the women we've chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim," MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit, said in a statement.

"At course, Kim, no stranger to the world's judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically through the noise."

For her actual cover story, the 41-year old writes a letter to her younger self about the personal growth she's experienced over the years and years.

"It's easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you'll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it's not about you anymore," she writes.

"It's about family. It's about helping other people. For years you'll be putting yourself out there…

"But you're going to become a more private person and you're going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there -- the actual narrative, the truth -- isn't by engaging but by doing."

Kim's past recently became part of her present when The Kardashiand debuted in Hulu and Kim was afraid a second sex tape would be released.

In Sports Illustrated, however, Kardashian keeps her focus on the future.

"When you get here, to May 2022, you're not going to be content," she continues.

"You're still going to be looking for that next it…And when you find it, you're going to do it -- we're going to do it -- like we always do: to the fullest."

Kardashian concluded by saying she's proud that a woman with "curves" could cover this iconic magazine, adding in her essay:

"It was always really young girls [posing in the Swimsuit Edition]. I don't want to date myself or sound old.

"But in my 40s? That's crazy!

"I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself."