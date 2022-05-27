Dean McDermott Hangs Out With Ex-Wife Amidst Tori Spelling Split Speculation

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent most of 2021 fanning the flames of divorce rumors with their every word and deed.

From very public confrontations to not wearing their rings to attorney meetings to separate vacations and holiday messages, things seem over.

There have been some reconciliation hints dropped, but not enough to stem the expectation that their marriage is on its last leg.

Now, Dean has been spotted hanging out with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace.

Dean McDermott himself reposted an Instagram Story this week that was originally posted by Jack, the son that he shares with Mary Jo Eustace.

Jack, who is 23, was chatting with his parents at Bottle Club Pub, in San Francisco.

"LOOK WHO'S HERE!!!!" Jack captioned the post, a caption that remained intact when Dean shared it.

The post itself is unsurprising -- it is only natural that two parents would hang out with their adult son and chat over drinks.

Given that Dean and Tori have five children together, the logistics of a hangout like this are probably more complicated than any of them would like.

But people did take notice of the two exes hanging out, in part because Dean and Tori's activities are under a lot of scrutiny as the world speculates about where things stand.

Dean and Mary Jo were married for thirteen years -- from 1993 until 2006.

Famously, there were a lot of hard feelings for years after their split (in part because they were still together when Dean and Tori ... met).

However, the two made nice in October of 2019, even opening up on Dean's podcast about how they learned to have a healthier coparenting relationship.

“We hadn’t talked in over three years,” Dean admitted at the time, just weeks after their son's 21st birthday.

“We would get into this routine," he explained. "She’d text me something or I’d text her and we’d get into this back and forth off just being nasty to each other."

Dean added: "And then finally I go, ‘OK I have had enough. I am blocking you.’”

Mary Jo said that she did continue to have an open line of communication -- not with Dean, but with Tori -- during that time.

“She didn’t block me. She lets me text her,” Mary Jo revealed.

However, she didn't truly bond with Tori until Jack's 2019 birthday party. “The first thing she said was, ‘I’ll sit beside you,’ and she did."

"It was on. It was full game-on,” Mary Jo characterized.

“Three or four hours, we had the most amazing time," she recalled. "We had incredible conversations.”

Even without the circumstances of how Dean and Tori met, very few people have that kind of relationship with an ex's spouse (or a spouse's ex).

It is less clear where Dean and Tori stand these days.

More than a year ago, Tori admitted that she and Dean were no longer sharing a bedroom.

Reports from around that time described a couple who were over in all but name, with plenty of evidence to back it up. Will Tori become another formal ex, or will they somehow patch things up?