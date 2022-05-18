Britney Spears: Here's How I'm Coping with My Miscarriage...

Britney Spears is the best she can at the moment.

Under nearly impossible circumstances.

The singer announced four days ago that she had suffered a miscarriage, relaying the news along with her fiance Sam Asghari in a joint Instagram statement.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the pair wrote in their post last Saturday.

They continued as follows:

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.

"We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Upon sharing the above snapshot on her official social media account, Spears penned as a caption:

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.”

Since confirming this tragic development, Asghari has made a point to thank everyout out there for their condolences and well wishes.

“We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future," the 28-year old wrote on May 16. “It’s hard but we are not alone.”

“Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon,” concluded Ashgari at the time, implying that he and Spears would soon begin trying once again for another child.

Britney has not issuedd the same kind of vow.

However, the artist did share footage of herself dancing on Tuesday.

"I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment," the mother of two wrote to open a caption alongside this video.

She didn't cite the miscarriage specifically, simply continuing as follows:

Music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective …

I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it!!!

Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself but is it believable???

Britney, who also posted a throwback photo of herself on vacation just two days after breaking the miscarriage news, revealed her pregnancy in somewhat unusual fashion back on April 11.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’” Spears wrote on Instagram, adding of Asghari:

“My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

For his part, Sam also shared the news with his Instagram followers.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he wrote at the time.

“Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly.

"It is the most important job I will ever do.”