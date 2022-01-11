Jared Fogle Whines About "Unwanted" Prison Experience After Preying on Children

In some ways, the world's disgust at Jared Fogle's crimes was a hard-learned lesson for the world:

Don't tie your entire brand and marketing strategy to one due. He might be a horrifying monster.

These days, Subway Jared is behind bars, continuing to serve out his well-deserved sentence.

But he still finds time to describe what life is like ... and the gall to complain about it.

Jared Fogle in a Bowtie

The New York Post obtained a handwritten note from disgraced former spokesperson Jared Fogle.

The sexual predator wrote to an unidentified person from federal prison.

He remains there following a plea deal for charges of receiving child sexual abuse material and sexual tourism.

Jared Fogle Goes to Jail

"Thank you for taking the time to reach out and write me," Fogle's letter began.

"At this time, I am not doing any interviews," he clarified.

Fogle did, however, quash the rumor that he is currently studying culinary arts -- COVID protocols make that impossible.

Jared Fogle Image

Fogle did go into detail about his "rigorous fitness regiment," describing running 4-5 miles per day.

He boasted that he is "the most healthy and in shape I've ever been."

"We don't have a lot of control over our daily lives in prison," Fogle admitted, "but working out is one of the things I can control."

Jared Fogle Sucks

Jared detailed that he weighs 180 pounds at the moment.

The key is avoiding "junk food" in favor of granola bars, nuts, and protein bars.

"I feel really good physically and mentally," Fogle assessed.

Jared Fogle suggests cameras in children's bedroom

Fogle shared that he watches football, "which makes the weekends fly by."

He added that he has been doing a lot of reading, especially of historical fiction.

"I still love to laugh and smile," he wrote, which in the context of his crimes makes our skin crawl.

Jared Fogle: 'The Office' Series Finale Wrap Party

"I realize I royally screwed up to wind up where I am," Fogle confessed.

He acknowledged: "I was selfish and entitled."

Fogle claimed: "I think about all the people I've let down every single day, especially my family."

Jared Fogle Subway ads have not aged well

"All I can do is learn from my stupid mistakes to be a better man when I get released in a few years," Fogle assessed.

"I very much look forward to re-starting my life," he threatened.

"And," Fogle continued, "enjoying every moment with my family who have stood by and supported me."

Jared Fogle - we get a little closer

"I'm so lucky to have them," Fogle praised of his family.

Because the federal prison system does not have parole.

This means that he will be released, at the earliest, in 2029.

Jared Fogle Snapshot

"I really don't know what I'll do in the future," Fogle admitted.

He added: "It is sort of an open book I guess."

"Prison takes away so much," Fogle shared, "but I really miss the small things."

Jared Fogle - I like all ages

Fogle detailed that he misses things "like walking barefoot on carpet, sleeping on a nice comfy mattress."

He continued to list: "eating with real silverware, having access to a microwave."

Fogle characterized that he has tried to make the best of this "unwanted experience."

Jared Fogle Subway Ad

We are reminded of how little of Jared Fogle's alleged crimes actually led to his time behind bars, which was based upon a plea deal.

In text messages and recorded conversations, he reportedly spoke of sexually abusing girls as young as nine years old.

Fifteen years is a long time in prison ... but there are some people who commit acts so evil that they need to be put away for even longer.

