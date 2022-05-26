Christine Brown Celebrates Life Without Kody, Shares Inspiring Message

This not exactly just in:

Christine Brown is doing JUST FINE as a single woman.

The Sister Wives star announced in early November that she had left Kody Brown after more than two decades in a plural marriage, confirming shortly afterward that she was also moving back to her native state of Utah.

In the ensuing several months?

Brown has made it clear on multiple occasions that she has no regrets.

“Kody and I are divorced,” Christine on the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all special, adding in mid-February:

“We’re completely separate. We’re just gonna be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart, and my heart was done being broken.

"And it felt, well, freeing.”

This past weekend, meanwhile, Christine hosted a 1950s-themed party; not in honor of her birthday, which took place in April and which featured another party thrown by the TLC personality.

Instead, we can onlyy assume Christine got people together simply... because.

Simply because she was in a celebratory mood.

"Super fun weekend again at @christine_brownsw 50’s themed party. She is the hostess with the most-ess," wrote Janelle Brown as a caption to a photo from this shindig.

It does feel worth noting that Janelle continues to hang out with Christine, despite the former remaining spiritually married to Kody Brown.

The two work together and the two just got back from a trip to Sedona.

Christine, meanwhile, also posted the following snapshot on Instagram this week.

She looks positively radiant, doesn't she?

"Everything you need to be great is already inside of you," wrote Brown alongside the self-portrait, continuing as follows:

"Stop waiting for someone or something to light your fire. You have the match, love."

To whom was Christine addressing this message?

It could be anyone out there. But it definitely could also have been meant for Janelle or Meri Brown, two women still married to Kody... even though Kody has shown them little to no affection for years now.

Christine, who shares six children with her former spouse, announced the following to fans in a November 2 Instagram statement,

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody also addressed Christine's decision to leave in a statement of his own bagk then, seemingly shrugging it off by writing:

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

According to reports, they willl also remain co-stars, as insiders have said Sister Wives Season 17 is a go ... and Christine will be a part of the cast.