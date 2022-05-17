After The 90 Days: Spinoffs Starring David & Annie, Loren & Alexei Renewed

There's fantastic news for fan-favorites -- and for the fans who gave them this honored status.

This year, Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days and David & Annie: After The 90 Days premiered.

Without the drama, the tension, the screaming, the scamming, and the uncertainty, some wondered if the indulgent spinoffs could prosper.

They did prosper -- and after performing so well with coveted demographics, both have been renewed!

Variety reports that both After The 90 Days spinoffs have been renewed.

Both David & Annie and Loren & Alexei were among the Top 5 debut series for a key demographic: women ages 18-34.

Later this year, we will get new seasons of both shows.

Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik first appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance.

This was one of the first seasons to gain real traction for the franchise, largely due to Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins making waves -- and headlines.

Loren and Alexei were a refreshing break from their contentious nonsense, and from the constant conflict of Russ and Paola Mayfield.

Loren had met Alexei while traveling to Israel on a birthright trip, where Alexei was her group's medic.

The two hotties hit it off, and ended up having dual weddings: one in Israel, the other in the United States.

These days, the fan-favorites are living in Florida ... but they're not living alone.

In 2020, amidst the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Loren gave birth to their first child, Shai.

Then, late last summer, Loren and Alexei welcomed Asher, their second child.

Asher had to spend some time in the NICU before they could bring him home.

Earlier this month, Loren and Alexei announced that they are expecting Baby #3.

They are on the verge of being outnumbered by their offspring -- all three of whom will be very young at the same time.

With this in mind, there's no question why they had more to offer viewers than just one season.

Overall, Loren and Alexei brought an authentic and cooperative love story that made them fan-favorites.

They didn't go into the show to launch a modeling career or to boost music, and Loren's traditional mindset has appealed to harsher critics in the fandom.

Loren and Alexei are likable and, if not always relatable, very genuine.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan appeared years after Loren and Alexei first graced the screen, on Season 5.

At first, viewers were profoundly leery of them and of their story.

Some branded David a scammer and a creep and Annie a gold digger, and the pair were judged harshly.

It's true that David was significantly older than Annie -- in fact, he still is. That's how time works.

Annie also imagined that David had a more affluent life than he did, especially after he paid her family a traditional dowry before marrying her.

In reality, he was crashing with a couple of friends, who not only gave him and his bride-to-be a place to stay, but even appeared on the show for free.

However, David and Annie did not give up on their romance despite some setbacks, and married.

It was after this that they began to win over fans, in part through a very responsive social media presence. People also love Annie's cooking show.

They are a true 90 Day Fiance success story, making enough in the last few years to recently purchase a $550,000 home.

Right now, one of their focuses is upon bringing over Annie's younger sibling and one cousin to the United States.

Their goal is to obtain legal guardianship and acquire visas, to give them both a better life and a better future.

We of course wish them the best of luck on their continuing journey.