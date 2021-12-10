David & Annie Toborowsky, Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Returning For TWO 90 Day Fiance Spinoffs!

The 90 Day Fiance franchise is home to some fan-favorite couples, but these pairs are practically royalty.

Fans love how David and Annie engage with fans. They've loved watching Loren and Alexei's family grow.

Both couples are just a little too, well, stable for the existing 90 Day Fiance shows.

That's why the franchise is spinning off two new shows to reunite viewers with their all-time faves.

TLC viewers will get to watch David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Both shows premiere, back-to-back, on January 10.

That is next year ... but it's also just one month away.

President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals Howard Lee released a statement teashing what's coming.

"For the past few years," he began, "we've watched David & Annie and Loren & Alexei fall in love, get married, and whisper not-so-sweet nothings on Pillow Talk."

"As their broods have grown," Lee continued, "we are naturally invested in watching these beloved couples tackle their evolving family dynamics."

"Family is everything to us at TLC," Lee's statement claimed, "and David & Annie and Loren & Alexei are family."

These are couples "who will tickle us with all the heart, humour, and torment that comes with everyday family life!"

Torment is a very interesting diction choice when it comes to these particular stars, so that will be interesting to see.

Much of the franchise concerns couples who aren't even sure if they want to be together.

Other shows follow committed couples facing massive struggles.

And, let's face it, even on Happily Ever After?, a lot of the conflict has more to do with the couples than with any outside interference.

David and Annie Toborowsky don't have that kind of problem.

Neither do Loren and Alexei Brovarnik.

It is only natural for some fans to wonder if we're just going to watch two happy couples love each other for a season.

Not so, the release explains.

David and Annie traveled to Thailand, with cameras in tow.

Their goal was to bring Annie's 14-year-old brother, Jordan, and her 16-year-old cousin, Amber, back to the United States.

"We're going to be plus two," David happily tells the cameras of the return trip.

However, the best laid plans often go awry, especially on reality television.

We see Jordan seem to go missing before they can make the trip.

Annie later does find her 14-year-old brother, and asks him what he really wants.

"Let me ask you, do you want to go to America?" Annie asks. "You don't want the opportunity I'm giving you, do you?"

Later, with the context unclear, she's seens sobbing and telling David: "I tried to hold on and be strong and I can't do this anymore. I can't."

Loren and Alexei were already parents of their firstborn, Shai, when filming began.

But Loren was already pregnant during the filming of this spinoff with the couple's second child, Asher.

Having two children under the age of two is much more than twice the work of having one baby in the house, and they're bracing themselves for the change.

"I am heavy, I am hormonal, I'm over it," Loren confides in the camera.

Later, she becomes anxious because her son could be born premature, and we now know that the prediction came through.

"The thought of Baby Boten being in the NICU, I'm not ready for that, that's not how it's supposed to go," Loren laments to the camera.

Both of these couples are widely, but not universally, liked, so there have been immediate comments from the fans.

Some, for example, think that David and Annie's age gap was predatory and that the two should not be together.

Others note that Loren and Alexei have supported the iDF as apartheid continues. It's good to remember that no couple is universally loved.