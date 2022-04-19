Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is Back! Troubled Star Makes Return to Jersey Shore

Let's start with this, shall we?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been through an awful lot and we sincerely hope he has turned his life around.

The veteran MTV personality has reportedly battled alcoholism and Depression and is the father of a little girl who would benefit from a happy and healthy parent.

So let's all hope Ronnie now is one, right?

That's the personal side of things when it comes to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

On the professional front, however?

A new report states that Ronnie has returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and will be featured on the back half of the current season... a development that comes after he was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly holding ex-girlfriend Jen Harley at knifepoint and then barracading himself inside of a house with their daugter.

Yikes, huh?

Police has to use a taser at the time to apprehend Ronnie and put an end to the scary situation.

Then, in April 2021, Ronnie got arrested again for domestic violence.

These incidents somehow did not prompt executives to fire the troubled star, though.

All these months later, Ronnie has "quietly been filming since late January or early February of this year," according to The Sun, which has quoted a source that adds:

"The cast members initially weren't sure he would be returning at all for this season."

Without citing specific names, this insider goes on to claim that certain Jersey Shore colleagues are "less than thrilled" that the 36-year-old is returning to the beloved reality show after his second arrest for alleged domestic violence last year.

Following rumors that he had been let go from the program, Ronnie said otherwise in a previous sidewalk chat with TMZ.

"I feel great, man. Four months sober, quit drinking," he told the celebrity gossip outlet awhile back.

Ronnie also revealed at this time that he was "living the good life" with his fiancé, Saffire Matos, and his three-year-old daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with his Harley.

Again, we hope this is the case.

Just under a year ago, Ronnie opened up about his struggle with mental illness.

"It's okay to feel unstable," read a post on his Instagram Story back then.

"It's okay to disassociate. It's okay to hide from the world. It's okay to need help. It's okay to not be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure."

Ronnie also took to his Instagram Stories in May 2021 following his arrest -- which stemmed from an alleged altercation with Matos -- and said that he would not be filming upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored too long," he wrote.

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on.

"This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

No word yet from The Situation, JWOWW or any other Jersey Shore cast members in regard to Ronnie's return.

No date announced yet, either, for when we'll actually see him again on the small screen.

Will you be tuning in to check it out?