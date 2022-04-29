Travis Barker: Why Did He Go to Kourtney's Father's Grave Before Proposing?

Back in October of 2021, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, and she accepted.

The couple shared this joyous development with fans at the time, but they didn't offer many details about the proposal.

Fortunately, that ground has now been covered by the Kardashians new Hulu series.

We won't see the entirety of Travis' proposal until next week -- a camera crew was on hand for the occasion, of course -- but we got the low-down on Barker's preparations in the most recent episode.

We begin with Kris Jenner telling Kim Kardashian that Travis "came over and asked for [Kourtney's] hand in marriage."

She said the rocker's gesture was "so sweet and so tender and then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad and I just lost it."

"It's all happy. I wish your dad was here to see it," Kris added.

"I can hardly believe it's the first time she's getting married. Isn't that cute?"

"It's really crazy that she hasn't been married before. I've had enough for all of us!" Kim joked, providing further evidence that dating Pete Davidson has made her funnier.

Asked by Kris if he was nervous about the prospect of proposing, Travis remained stone-faced.

"I'm not but I know things I want to say to her and I've said them a million times to her, but saying them at that moment is probably going to be the most nerve wracking thing ever," he said before texting her the speech he'd prepared.

"A year ago today, I fell in love with you," it read.

"One night with you was all it took. You've been one of my best friends for years, I've admired you and adored you for so long, you're the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?"

As Travis put the finishing touches on his surprise for Kourtney, the rest of the family gathered in New York to watch Kim host Saturday Night Live.

The gig turned out to be a life-changing one for Kim, as it was the SNL studio where she first made the acquaintance of Pete Davidson, whom she's been dating ever since.

Scott revealed that he was initially planning on appearing on the show in order to gently roast Kourtney, but he decided against it.

"I talked to Kourtney about it and she wasn't feeling it. It's basically like, I say to her, 'You know the reason I date young girls is because I'm trying to add them all up so they're all your age,'" he explained.

"If Kourtney and I were married, sure I'd make fun of her on TV. But not like separated, it's just not in good taste. That was my gut, I called her and talked to her about it and came to the conclusion," Disick continued.

"Initially I just wanted to come and support Kim and watch, so I'm happy with that."

Later that same week, Khloe swung by Ellen DeGeneres' show, and she spoke with the host backstage about the forthcoming Scott and Kourtney drama.

"He's gonna have a hard time, but they can't put their life on hold to tip-toe around him," said Khloe.

From there, Ellen mentioned how Kourtney once told Scott she didn't want to get married.

"That's the part that I feel bad about, but you snooze, you loose," said Khloe.

"She's gotta live her life," Ellen added.

Kylie Jenner expressed similar concerns about Scott's mental state as she and Kendall made their way to Montecito for Kourtney's big day.

"It worries me sometimes, because I just don't know how stable he is right now," she said.

"I haven't spoken to him on that sort of a level for a long time. I'm not sure where he's at with his mental health," Kylie added, conceding:

"Kourtney obviously has to continue to live her life and be happy."

These days, Kourtney and Scott seem to have resumed their civil co-parenting relationship after a rough patch.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Scott will be invited to the wedding, and that detail could kickstart a whole new round of drama!