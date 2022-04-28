Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Photoshopped Pic of Her Nieces

Just about every celebrity posts a retouched photo of themself from time to time.

Heck, even non-famous folks photoshop their selfies before sharing them with the world.

So when a member of the Kardashian family is caught tinkering with their Instagram posts, it's not really much of a scandal.

But earlier this week, Kim Kardashian got caught up in one of the most bizarre and confusing Photoshop controversies in recent memory.

And hilariously, she wasn't even in the photo that's capturing all of this attention!

Instead the pic showed Kylie's daughter Stormi and Khloe's daughter True.

The photo -- which was posted on New Year's Eve -- seemed to show the cousins enjoying a day at Disneyland.

But at that time, True had never even been to Disneyland.

Online sleuths called out the discrepancy when Khloe posted about True's "first time to Disneyland" earlier this month.

There had already been allegations that the pic of True and Stormi together was photoshopped, and Kim decided to come clean following Khloe's slip-up.

"I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!" Kim wrote.

"But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matches perfectly."

The convoluted explanation continued with some mumbo-jumbo about Kim's "aesthetic."

"It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid," the mother of four added.

"So thank you True for taking one for the team! I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time."

As for Khloe, she owned up to her role in letting the cat out of the bag.

"Welllppp I f--ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else," True's mom commented.

This is just one of several Photoshop controversies that Kim has been involved with in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, she posted a screenshot of an article entitled "Kim Kardashian Appears to Photoshop Pete Davidson's Nose and Jawline."

"Hmmm," she commented on the post.

"I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he's laughing in mid convo! Wait I did add a grainy filter tho."

To prove her point, Kim posted a live version of the same pic.

"How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend..." she commented on it.

After that, there were allegations that Kim photoshopped her belly button out of a photo.

"Come on guys...Seriously! This is so dumb. Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button???" she said in addressing the accusation.

"Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did!" Kim wrote.

"You're welcome!!!"

Damn, Kim's got jokes these days!

We guess all that time hanging out with an SNL star is rubbing off on her!

If only Pete were a skilled photoshopper as well! Then he'd be able to teach Kim a thing or two!