Teresa Giudice to Luis Ruelas: Eff the Haters! I Love You SOOO Much!

Teresa Giudice may have lost some friends over her relationship with Luis Ruelas.

But the veteran Real Housewives of New Jersey star has found something even more important:

A soulmate.

Giudice made that clear on Saturday via an Instagram tribute in honor of Ruelas turning 47 years old.

"You are my paradise and I would happily get stranded on you for a lifetime #happybirthday #mylove #taurus #wearebothtauruses," wrote Teresa as a caption to the following snapshot of her and her man in their bathing suits.

She added elsewhere on Instagram:

Happy Birthday to the guy who makes me smile everyday I’m so happy we walked into each other lives to many more birthdays to come I love you.

And then Giudice also praised Ruelas for his relationship with her daughters -- Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

She wrote:

Happy Birthday my Love you have no idea how you’ve changed my life. I wake up everyday feeling blessed and go to bed every night fulfilled.

You have shown my girls what true love is, you nurture my soul, make me feel beautiful & adored, I’m so thankful to the universe for being us together.

I Love You today and all of my tomorrows. Happy Happy Happy Birthday this will be the best year yet!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member married Joe in October 1999.

From there, the pair went on to welcome four daughters: Gia in January 2001, Gabriella in October 2004, Milania in February 2006 and Audriana in September 2009.

The reality stars hit quite a romantic roadblock in March 2014 when they pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, however.

Teresa subsequently served 11 months in federal prison in 2015, while Joe completed his 41-month sentence in March 2019 and was then deported back to Italy upon his release.

The Giudices split for good in December 2019, finalizing their divorce about 10 months later.

By the end of 2020, Teresa was dating Ruelas.

The couple got engaged in Greece in October 2021, with Ruelas incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.

Fast forward several months later, and this relationship has taken center stage on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In February, Teresa stormed off the set after her co-stars continually questioned Ruelas' past, both legally and personally.

"I want to like Luis. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but the jury's out right now," Margaret Josephs said during a drive with Jackie Goldschneider and their husbands, for examplel.

"Let's not forget that weird video, right?" she added, referencing this admittedly weird footage of Ruelas shirtless at some sort of boot camp.

Standing up for her man, Giudice later hurled a drink at Margaret and slammed her as a white trash bitch.

At this point, it's pretty clear where Teresa's love and where her loyalties lie.

"He's given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through," a People Magazine insider previously said of Giudice and Ruelas, adding:

"Their life is very peaceful and quiet together."

We're not sure about peaceful and quiet, based on the Bravo episodes we've watched... but super glad these two are happy!