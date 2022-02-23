Teresa Giudice Storms Away on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Flips Out Over Luis Ruelas Rumors

Teresa Giudice had enough on Tuesday night.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey and her co-stars journeyed to the Jersey Shore on the latest episode of this Bravo franchise, although it was anything but just fist-pumping and shot-drinking once they arrived.

Most of Giudice's colleagues expressed concern on the trip over Luis Ruelas.

Most notably, they were focused on a leaked video that depicted Teresa's fiancee shirtless with other men at a warrior camp, along with other rumors about his personal life.

"I want to like Luis. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but the jury's out right now," Margaret Josephs said during a drive with Jackie Goldschneider and their husbands.

"Let's not forget that weird video, right? ...

And sh-t came out about him again today. It's all over social media. People said his family doesn't like him.

"They also said that eventually, it's going to come out he does illegal things and that he could serve jail time."

Margaret tried to caution that she can't say for certain what is true and what is false, but...

"Someone wants him dead. I mean, this stuff keeps leaking."

Uhhh, yikes, huh?

Later on the episode, some of the women's spouses were gossiping about Luis too, with Joe Benigno stating "sometimes when there's that much smoke, there's gotta be some fire."

Eventually, the group left the beach to gather poolside at Melissa and Joe's vacation home, although Teresa went back to Jennifer's place to prepare for the evening's festivities.

This is when she received a phone call from Luis... who told her he didn't want to join the rest of the cast -- and also told his alleged soulmate to turn her microphone off.

Moments later, Melissa received a text from Teresa

"Teresa just texted me and was like, 'Do not say a word. Make sure you do the right thing. Back up my boyfriend,'" said Melissa, while Margaret chimed in as follows:

"You know what that means? She's going to have a f---ing freakout."

Yup.

To some extent at least, as Giudice went off to speak to a producer, who said he had just spoken to Luis and the guy was upset that everyone was speculating about him.

"I told him not to come around if he feels like that," replied Teresa. "I told him like, 'You don't deserve this. You do not have to do anything.'"

She added in a subsequent confessional:

"Luis did not sign up for this, to be antagonized, to be questioned.

"I'm in the public eye, not Luis. He's the love of my life, I want to protect him."

"Here's the thing, the story's out there," the producer then told Teresa, who screamed she didn't "want to discuss it."

As she stormed out of the house, she added of her fellow Housewives:

"They're not happy for us, they wanna sabotage us. I'm leaving!

"Swear to god, you guys are the devil."

Teresa and Luis got engaged in October 2021.

They appear to be going strong, despite alll the negative chatter out there about him.

To close out this latest installment, Giudice turned around to production and shouted:

"Why are you still filming?! Go f--- yourselves!"

She then got into her car and drove off andd the episode ended with a "To Be Continued" slate.