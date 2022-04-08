Shake Chatterjee: My Love Is Blind Co-Stars Are the Jerks, Not ME!

Often, reality show reunion episodes are boring formalities in which cast members perfunctorily bring viewers up to speed on what's happened in their lives since filming ended.

But that was not the case with the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion.

Shake Chatterjee came out guns blazing on the special, and many viewers noted that he seemed agitated from the very beginning of the episode, as though something had happened before the cameras started rolling.

Of course, Shake had already developed a reputation as the season's number one villain, so it makes sense that he would be on the defensive going into the day.

But Shake says it's not the response from viewers that had him on edge, but the behavior of his own castmates.

As you're probably aware, Shake's comments about Deepti Vempati and his complete lack of attraction to her earned him a great deal of criticism.

Much of that criticism was deserved, as the man really could not shut up about how unattractive he found his fiancee.

But Chatterjee insists that he was on good terms with all of his co-stars --- until they realized how he was being perceived by fans of the show.

Shake has launched a new podcast called "Life Is Blurry" (of course), and in his first episode, he spoke with 90 Day Fiance star and farts in jars entrepreneur Stephanie Mattos about the way in which he was betrayed by his castmates ahead of the reunion.

“Did I seem a little like, aggravated at the reunion? I was,” Chatterjee told Mattos.

“I was so hurt and upset by how everything happened,” he continued.

“Everybody [was] just like, ‘Oh you’re the villain. All right, peace, dude. We don’t want to be friends with you.'”

Shake went on to claim that “the entire cast” was “so, so obsessed with their own image."

He insisted that they didn’t “want to be associated” with him not because of his behavior but because of the manner in which he was falsely portrayed on the show.

“That was hurtful to me. And it made me lash out," he explained.

“I mean, I said a lot of accurate, true things. But the way I said it was [as] a man that was hurt and lashing out.”

In a recent interview, Shake claimed that he was peacefully hanging out with several of his castmates -- including Deepti! -- just days before the reunion was filmed.

“Less than a week before the filming of the reunion, I was watching the Super Bowl with Deepti [Vempati], Shayne [Jansen], Kyle [Abrams] … If you had all these things to say, why don’t you say it to me then?” he told Us Weekly.

“Some people, I was like, ‘I was there for you, man. I was there for you for a lot.’ Like Shayne. I loved him and I felt betrayed.”

And so, Shake decided to launch his own podcast in order to tell his side of the story.

Chatterjee famously remarked that "love is blurry" (as opposed to blind) during the reunion episode, but apparently he couldn't use that as a title due to “copyright issues."

Shake went on to explain that the issues were a blessing in disguise as “Life Is Blurry” is actually a more accurate title.

"It actually lends itself nicely because my podcast isn’t just about love," he told his listeners.

“There’s a lot of things that are confusing, unclear, foggy, blurry,” he continued.

“[But] the more you look at them, the more you learn and your opinions change. So to me, this is an opportunity to really talk about not only love, but finances, modern dating … cancel culture, sex work -- Because these are all blurry topics.”

And apparently, so is Shake's reputation.

Although dude really didn't have to tell the whole world that he thought Deepti was ugly.

That sh-t was just uncalled for,