Amy Duggar Teases "Exciting" News, May Very Well Be Pregnant Again

We asked the question just a couple weeks ago:

Are the Duggars in the midst of a secret baby boom?

We've been given multiple reasons to think this could be the case of late -- and now an estranged member of this same family has only added fuel to the potentially adorable fire.

Yes, we're looking at you, Amy Duggar.

Earlier this week, Amy shared the cute photo of herself above, including with it a caption that reads as follows:

Exciting News Coming Soon!

Already the mother to a son named Dax, Amy must have known the sort of speculation she'd be inviting by writing these four words.

Yep. A bunch of folks around the Internet now think Amy Duggar is pregnant again.

Amy is the niece of Jim Bob Duggar.

For many years, she simply stayed out of his affairs -- along with the affairs of his wife and kids -- and lived a life away from the spotlight.

She never appeared on 19 Kids and Counting. Never appeared on Counting On.

For a long while, Amy would wish her relatives the best any time a question was posed about them, simply stating that she wasn't especially tight with the Duggar, yet wished them well.

Then, Josh Duggar was arrested on child sex abuse charges.

Then, Josh Duggar was convicted on child sex abuse charges.

And Amy has been unable to remain silent in the wake of such sinful behavior.

"Justice has been served," she wrote, for example, after a jury found Josh guilty in December.

A few days prior to thiis verdict being reached, meanwhile, Amy wrote on Instagram:

"Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence."

She relayed this message after Josh was taken into custody for allegedly downloading graphic photos and videos of children under 12 years old.

He will be sentenced on May 25 to many years in prison as a result of these actions.

Following Counting On's cancellation in June 2020, Amy weighed in on the matter, saying: "I stand with the network in this decision!"

Amy previously discussed her estranged relationship with the Duggars, explaining in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that although "things are definitely different," she was "happy" for everyone.

"I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we're all just doing things differently," said Amy back then.

She added that she was "in a good place and I wish my family all the best," concluding:

"I have freedom and it is wonderful."