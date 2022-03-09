Matt Roloff: I Know Who Should Take Over the Farm!

At last, according to an allegedly reliable source, we have an answer.

For several months now, Matt Roloff has hinted that he's at least somewhat close to retirement.

He bought a home in Arizona a couple years ago and often heads there with girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

Moreover, let's be honest: Roloff is 60 years old. At some point, he won't have the physical stamina to keep Roloff Farms as up to date as he'd like.

The possibility of Matt stepping away has led to a great deal of speculation over who might eventually take over.

The safe assumption for awhile was his oldest son, Jeremy -- who left Little People, Big World back in 2018 -- and who has since started a podcast with his wife and also co-wrote a pair of books.

Back in May 2021, however, Matt said "it's all being discussed actively" when asked if Jeremy would be the next owner.

Audrey Roloff, however, then quickly responded to a social media follower who pressed this same topic, saying she and her husband would NOT be buying the property and this was "the death of a dream."

So that couple is out.

What about Zach and Tori Roloff?

They actually moved out of state in October.

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!!" wrote Tori as a caption to the above photo this past fall.

"We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love.

"We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

“Darn,” an Instagram user said alongside a crying emoji back then. “Was hoping you would take over the farm. Congratulations.”

“Sometimes things work out for the better!” responded Tori.

So she's out, too.

Molly Roloff moved hours away from the farm years ago, leaving only one option for Matt, who purchased the entirety of his farm from ex-wife Amy a few years ago.

"Matt would prefer Jacob and wife Isabel to take over the farm but he's not sure they are on board at the moment," a source just told The Sun, adding of the new father:

"He is the youngest son but Matt knows Jacob has potential.

"They are on the farm a lot, and Matt thinks this is a good way to teach him a lot of things he needs to learn."

Jacob and his spouse welcomed a son in December.

It makes sense they'd need to settle down at some point in the near future, as opposed to just driving away the Pacific Northwest in their RV, which is how they spent a bulk of their time pre-parenthood.

Neither Jacob nor Isabel has expressed public interest in the farm, however.

Not yet at least.

"Zach has also mentioned taking over the farm, and Jeremy has said in the past he would like it, so Matt is still kind of stuck on what the next steps are, but he would prefer Jacob," concludes this update from The Sun.

"Matt is on good terms with all his sons, and Jeremy has been working on making the pumpkin season for visitors.

"But the situation of who will take over the farm is still an issue yet to be resolved."