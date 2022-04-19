Leah Messer Throws Tantrum, Destroys MTV Camera During Teen Mom 2 Filming

These are tense times for the cast of Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn Lowry's lawsuit against Briana DeJesus has been dismissed; ratings for the show are in a free fall, and the recent failure of Teen Mom: Family Reunion seemed to confirm that neither the feuding cast member nor shrinking viewership problems will be going away anytime soon.

Amid all of this chaos, Leah Messer was supposed to be an oasis of serenity.

After some difficult years in which she endured addiction, multiple divorces, and some seriously bad press, Leah is dating Jaylan Mobley, and the relationship appears to be going quite well.

Hell, Jaylan just bought Leah a house!

Talk about relationship goals!

But while we're on the subject of real estate, we regret to inform you that not everything is hunky-dory in Leah's life.

And it seems that viewers will see Ms. Messer blow her top in uncharacteristic fashion during tonight's episode of Teen Mom 2.

Leah hopes to become a real estate agent as a side hustle (of course, with the way Teen Mom 2 ratings are going, it might soon become her primary hustle), and she was studying for her exam at the time that this week's episode was filmed.

Perhaps we should say she was "studying," because based on how stressed she was, it seems that Leah was not getting a whole lot of work done.

In a scene from tonight's episode that was previewed by The Sun, Leah expressed her frustration with her lack of progress during a phone conversation with Jaylan.

"I don't feel like I've studied enough, but it's fine," she explained to Mobley while driving daughter Adalynn to school.

At that point, Addie asked if her mom can walk her in to school, but Leah explained that she's unable to do so, as she needs to get to her exam.

"If we weren't running behind, I would walk you, but because we're running behind, I'm getting you to school, and I'm letting you out, and I'm getting to my exam by 8:30," Leah snapped.

And that, it seems, was Messer's breaking point.

According to The Sun, she proceeded to violently "remove the camera from the backseat" of her car, causing the screen to go black.

Needless to say, Leah wasn't in a very zen state of mind before her exam, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised by the news that she failed.

"I'm just frustrated with myself; I shouldn't have failed. It just makes things a little, like, more stressful," Messer complained later in the episode.

She first opened up about her “new career path" on last week's episode, explaining:

“Last year I started an online course to get my real estate license. In a few weeks, I’m taking the exam.”

The episode was filmed almost a year ago, and Leah could've re-taken the exam anytime she wanted to, but according to The Sun, the mother of three is not listed on the West Virginia Real Estate Commission website.

On Reddit, fans expressed their frustration with what they said was Leah's failure to properly prepare for her new career.

"From tonight’s episode. Leah’s notes for her 'real estate exam' are actually notes for her last book," one viewer alleged.

"What did she do, dig out an old notepad just to make it look like she was studying in this episode?"

"I was really rooting for her and her Real Estate career, very disappointing," another commented.

A third fan wrote simply, “Embarrassing.”

Needless to say, Leah's popularity seems to be on the decline.

And unfortunately, the same can be said about the show that made her famous.