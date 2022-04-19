Leah Messer Throws Tantrum, Destroys MTV Camera During Teen Mom 2 Filming

by at .

These are tense times for the cast of Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn Lowry's lawsuit against Briana DeJesus has been dismissed; ratings for the show are in a free fall, and the recent failure of Teen Mom: Family Reunion seemed to confirm that neither the feuding cast member nor shrinking viewership problems will be going away anytime soon.

Amid all of this chaos, Leah Messer was supposed to be an oasis of serenity.

After some difficult years in which she endured addiction, multiple divorces, and some seriously bad press, Leah is dating Jaylan Mobley, and the relationship appears to be going quite well.

Leah, Jaylan

Hell, Jaylan just bought Leah a house!

Talk about relationship goals!

But while we're on the subject of real estate, we regret to inform you that not everything is hunky-dory in Leah's life.

Leah and Jaylan Bought a House

And it seems that viewers will see Ms. Messer blow her top in uncharacteristic fashion during tonight's episode of Teen Mom 2.

Leah hopes to become a real estate agent as a side hustle (of course, with the way Teen Mom 2 ratings are going, it might soon become her primary hustle), and she was studying for her exam at the time that this week's episode was filmed.

Perhaps we should say she was "studying," because based on how stressed she was, it seems that Leah was not getting a whole lot of work done.

Leah Messer Is Mad

In a scene from tonight's episode that was previewed by The Sun, Leah expressed her frustration with her lack of progress during a phone conversation with Jaylan.

"I don't feel like I've studied enough, but it's fine," she explained to Mobley while driving daughter Adalynn to school.

At that point, Addie asked if her mom can walk her in to school, but Leah explained that she's unable to do so, as she needs to get to her exam.

Leah Messer with a Selfie

"If we weren't running behind, I would walk you, but because we're running behind, I'm getting you to school, and I'm letting you out, and I'm getting to my exam by 8:30," Leah snapped.

And that, it seems, was Messer's breaking point.

According to The Sun, she proceeded to violently "remove the camera from the backseat" of her car, causing the screen to go black.

Leah Messer Is Angry

Needless to say, Leah wasn't in a very zen state of mind before her exam, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised by the news that she failed.

"I'm just frustrated with myself; I shouldn't have failed. It just makes things a little, like, more stressful," Messer complained later in the episode.

She first opened up about her “new career path" on last week's episode, explaining:

Leah Messer Goes Glam

“Last year I started an online course to get my real estate license. In a few weeks, I’m taking the exam.”

The episode was filmed almost a year ago, and Leah could've re-taken the exam anytime she wanted to, but according to The Sun, the mother of three is not listed on the West Virginia Real Estate Commission website. 

On Reddit, fans expressed their frustration with what they said was Leah's failure to properly prepare for her new career.

Leah Messer on MTV

"From tonight’s episode. Leah’s notes for her 'real estate exam' are actually notes for her last book," one viewer alleged.

"What did she do, dig out an old notepad just to make it look like she was studying in this episode?" 

"I was really rooting for her and her Real Estate career, very disappointing," another commented.

Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley on Instagram

A third fan wrote simply, “Embarrassing.”

Needless to say, Leah's popularity seems to be on the decline.

And unfortunately, the same can be said about the show that made her famous.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Leah Messer Biography

Leah and Jaylan at Christmas
Leah Messer stars on Teen Mom 2. That's on MTV. She's married to her baby daddy Corey Simms, which makes her relatively unique and stable... More »
Full Name
Leah Messer

Leah Messer

Leah Messer Photos

Leah Messer Is Angry
Leah Messer Is Mad
Leah and Jaylan's New House
Leah and Jaylan Bought a House
Aliannah Simms on Horseback Beside Leah Messer
Aliannah Simms Walks Down the Hall

Leah Messer Videos

Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley Discuss Ali's Illness In Surprising Video
Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley Discuss Ali's Illness In Surprising Video
Leah Messer Shares Shocking Update on Daughter Ali's Health Issues
Leah Messer Shares Shocking Update on Daughter Ali's Health Issues
Leah Messer Drops Scary Bombshell: I Found a Lump ... And I Need an Ultrasound
Leah Messer Drops Scary Bombshell: I Found a Lump ... And I Need an Ultrasound