Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Did They Get Married WITHOUT A PRENUP?!

As you've no doubt heard by now, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas over the weekend.

It was a quickie ceremony with an Elvis impersonator officiating.

Despite the appearance of spontaneity, it seems that Travis and Kourtney had actually scheduled the wedding several weeks in advance and knew for quite some time that they wanted to get hitched immediately after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards.

But in at least one very important way, the Barkers failed to plan ahead:

According to a new report from In Touch, Travis and Kourtney got married without a prenup,

Now, this is Kourtney's first wedding, but it's not like the woman is naive about the possibility of a very costly breakup.

After all, Travis has been married twice before, and two of Kourt's sisters have four divorces between them.

So why would Kourtney, with an estimated net worth of $65 million, walk down the aisle without first getting her legal ducks in a row?

Well, for starters, Travis is quite wealthy himself, with a new worth of roughly $45 million.

So the likelihood of either party being forced to pay child support seems quite low.

Even so, insiders say Travis and Kourtney will be signing a legal document pertaining to their finances ahead of their "official wedding," which will likely take place sometime this summer.

“It’s already in the works," a source close to the situation tells In Touch, adding:

“Kris would never let any of her daughters get married without a prenup."

Of course, in a way, Kris already did allow one of her daughters to get married without a prenup, as Kourtney and Travis walked down the aisle and exchanged vows with witnesses and an ordained minister looking on.

Granted, that minister was dressed like Elvis, but hey -- ordained is ordained!

So does this mean that Kourtney and Travis are not yet legally married?

Well, not necessarily.

The document that they've yet to sign might be a post-nuptial agreement, and maybe they just pinky swore that they'll get their financial affairs in order, even though they've already tied the knot.

Whatever the case, it seems that these two have known for quite sometime that they wanted to get hitched in Sin City, with The King himself pronouncing them man and wife.

“We had Elvis Presley,” chapel owner Marty Frierson told In Touch after the ceremony.

“That was the deal sealer.”

Fierson says it was a quick ceremony with only about four people in attendance.

He noted that there was “a lot of kissing and dancing" and the happy couple made their departure soon after they exchanged vows, the whole lasting only about 30 minutes.

“She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and went off," he told the outlet.

Travis proposed back in October of last year with a rock befitting the couple's glammed-out rock and roll aesthetic.

“Kourtney’s show-stopping ring appears to feature a 10-12 carat elongated oval diamond set on a delicate diamond accented white gold or platinum band," says Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail at Brilliant Earth.

The quickie ceremony has led to rumors that Kourtney is already pregnant, and while that remains unconfirmed, several insiders have stated that Travis and Kourt vert much “want to have a baby.”

So there could be another big announcement from these two in the very near future!

In the meantime, our sincerest congrats go out to the newlyweds!