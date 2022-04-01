Shake Chatterjee Gets Own Dating Show, Invites Vanessa Lachey to Audition

If you watched Love Is Blind Season 2, then we probably don't need to tell you that Shake Chatterjee is the absolute worst.

It's almost hard to put into words how badly this guy sucks.

Dude makes Juan Pablo from The Bachelor look like Prince Charming, and he'll forever be remembered as one of the most egregious villains in the history of reality dating shows.

He's every single woman's worst nightmare, but as far as casting directors are concerned, Chaterjee is pure gold.

After all, nothing helps a show like LiB set itself apart from the pack quite like a world-class d-bag making it through an entire season.

So perhaps we shouldn't be surprised by the news that the legend of Shake will live on with a new show focusing entirely on the villainous veterinarian's search for love!

Yes, the Animal Planet network is getting into the dating show game with a new series entitled Shake-Up to Breakup.

"It's animal attraction gone wild, as everyone's least favorite pet doctor seeks his mate among Chicago's most eligible singles," reads a press release from the network.

"But before the ladies can become Mrs. Chatterjee, they'll have their lives shaken up as Shake puts their love to the test with a series of awkward and degrading challenges."

Yes, apparently, each episode will involve Shake meeting with his potential mate's family and seeing how much horrendous behavior they'll put up with before someone goes all Will Smith on his ass.

"Sir, I don't mean to be disrespectful," Chatterjee says to one contestant's father in a clip from the series premiere.

"But your daughter is straight-up fugly, my dude. Like, if she's adopted, I hope you kept the receipt, 'cause it might not be too late to make an exchange, ya know what I mean?"

At that point, Shake holds up his hand for a high-five, but the girl's father seems uninterested.

Needless to say, this is must-see viewing.

In an Instagram post that appeared on his page just moments ago, Shake excitedly shared the news with fans:

"Yo, whattup, everybody? This is Shake-spear. The ladies know why they call me that, up top!" Chatterjee began.

Yet again, he held up his hand for a high five, which was odd, as it looked as though no one was in the room with him.

"I just wanted to let y'all know about my new show on Animal Planet. You're gonna want to put the kids to bed before you check it out, 'cause ya boy Shake is gonna be getting his mate on, ya feel me?"

Now, if you're up on the latest LiB drama, you know that Shake recently called Nick Lachey a twat and professed his attraction to Nick's wife and co-host, Vanessa Lachey.

So perhaps we should've seen this next part coming:

"First few episodes are in the can, but we're still looking for new contestants, and I'd like to personally invite Vanessa to come down and audition," Shake told the camera.

"Girl, I know you've been tolerating 98 degrees, but you give me a chance and I'll broil that ass at 500 for three to four minutes."

We're not totally sure what that means, but we're guessing Nick isn't too happy about it.

At that point, Chatterjee stood up and started twerking to "Milkshake" by Kelis.

And as much as we wish all of this had actually happened, this article was just an April Fools' Day gag.

But hey -- Animal Planet, if you decide to go in this direction, you better break us off a finders' fee!