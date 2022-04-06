Katey Nakatsu Celebrates Freedom of Married Life: I'm Allowed to Wear Jeans Now!

When Jedediah Duggar married Katey Nakatsu back in April of last year, fans didn't know what to think.

(Yes, amazingly, Duggar fans are a phenomenon that still exists, but that's a conversation for another time!)

Jed has a reputation as one of the more conservative Duggars, but his wife comes off as much more of a free spirit.

The first year of the couple's marriage was overshadowed by the Josh Duggar child pornography scandal, so we still don't know all that much about the former Ms. Nakatsu.

Katey is pregnant with her first child, and since the couple made their announcement back in September, she's probably due sometime very soon.

But the like the rest of the Duggar clan, these two don't post much in light of recent scandals, so their Instagram followers have taken to piecing things together on their own.

And they've arrived at the conclusion that Katey is just now taking advantage of one of the few perks of being a Duggar wife:

Yes, as you can see in the photo above, Katey is wearing jeans.

Now, that might not seem like a very big deal, but most single Duggar women rock floor-length skirts pretty much all the time.

Even while playing sports or engaging in other outdoor activities, female fundies in Arkansas are apparently not given the option of putting on a pair of pants or shorts until after they get hitched.

Once they're married, the situation changes somewhat, and it's up to their husbands to decide if they're allowed to wear pants.

Yeah, it's still a pretty depressing situation, but at least married Duggar women have a chance of being able to dress more comfortably.

Katey and Jed made no mention of the change in wardrobe when they posted the pic, focusing instead on their recent trip to a marriage retreat.

"Celebrating our first anniversary with an amazing #weekendtoremember marriage retreat!" they captioned the photo.

"We'd encourage every married couple to attend one near you!"

However, fans in the comments were quick to point out that this is a new, more casual side of Katey that we've never seen before.

"Is this the first time Katey has been seen in pants?" one person asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"I am slightly shocked that Jed Bob allows pants," another wrote, adding that "the Duggars do seem to have loosened up in the last couple of years."

One commenter noted that Katey was raised in a family that seems less conservative than the Duggars, and she therefore might have enjoyed a more lax dress code.

"I'm guessing she used to wear [pants] before marriage?" this person wrote.

Another pointed out that Katey continued to wearing pants for almost a full year after her wedding, which is unusual even by Duggar standards.

"It must have been weird to have been the only sister/SIL (besides Kendra) still in skirts," the commenter observed.

Yes, the Duggars seem to have eased up on their ridiculous dress code requirements a bit in recent years, but until recently, Jed and Katey were decidedly old school.

Perhaps Jed thinks that by adhering to the rules as much as possible, he can take Josh's place as Jim Bob's favorite son!