Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 6 Details: Has Ronnie Magro Finally Been Fired?!

Jersey Shore became an overnight sensation back in 2009, and if, at that time, you had predicted that we'd still be talking about Snooki and company 13 years later, someone probably would have checked your forehead for a fever.

And yet, against all odds, the guido gang has remained relevant through three presidential administrations, and they show no signs of letting up.

Sure, there have been some cast shake-ups over the years:

Sammi Giancola has parted ways with the show, and Mike Sorrentino was absent for most of a season while serving a prison sentence on tax evasion charges.

Angelina Pivarnick made an unexpected return to the show after quitting twice during Shore's original run, but despite some seriously questionably behavior over the years, no cast member has ever been fired ... until now?

Back in April of 2021, Ronnie Magro was arrested on domestic violence charges for the second time.

The incident involved his fiancee, Saffire Matos.

Magro avoided felony domestic assault charges only because Saffire had a change of heart and refused to testify against him.

Ronnie missed most of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5, as producers insisted that he check into rehab following the arrest.

Now, with filming for the show's sixth season underway, many are wondering if Magro has been fired from the series.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, most of the cast was spotted filming in San Diego over Easter weekend.

A few Shore veterans were missing, including Snooki, Pauly D, and Ronnie.

Now, these days, the cast is spread out all over the country, and most of them have kids and other family obligations to attend to.

So there could be several reasons why Magro wasn't on hand when his castmates gathered for dinner at a swanky SoCal restaurant earlier this month.

But many viewers are hoping it's a sign that producers have decided to permanently cut ties with Ronnie as a result of his deeply problematic behavior.

Magro has mostly been tight-lipped about his future on Shore, but he claimed last year that he and the show's producers "mutually agreed" that he should take a hiatus in order to seek treatment.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ronnie wrote on Instagram back in May of 2021.

“My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head on," he continued.

"This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can [be] for my daughter.”

He's made no mention of if and when he might return to the show, and many fans believe that Ronnie's silence speaks volumes.

No premiere date has been announced for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but the series is expected to return to MTV in either late 2022 or early 2023.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.