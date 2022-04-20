Jeremy Roloff: Caught! Naked! On Wife's Instagram!

A couple days ago, social media users were shocked to see Jeremy Roloff's brand new look.

The former Little People, Big World star revealed a crew cut online, surprising onlookers with a shaved head.

But that was nothing.

That unexpected glimpse at Roloff was nothing at all in comparison to the surprise his wife just dropped on Instagram Story followers.

Earlier this week, Audrey and Jeremy were getting ready for a family trip and Audrey was documenting the preparations for anyone interested and she brought the camera close up to her face at one point and wrote:

"Gotta get up for our flight at 5am."

As you can see above, Audrey zoomed in just herself early on in the video.

Later, though? After shhe zoomed out a bit? This happened:

HA!

Gives the words "still packing" a very different meaning, don't you think?

It's unclear whether or not Audrey realized her husband was behind her, and it's not as if we can really see anything on Jeremy -- if you know what we mean.

Heck, the father of three may even be fully covered below his torso and stomach.

Then again, though... he may not be!

For a couple of fairly conservative people, Jeremy and Audrey have talked about their sex life more than most.

Awhile back, for example, Audrey recommended that married couple recite their vows to each other during intercourse.

She also talked at length about being impure on her wedding night.

"Even though we won the virginity battle, we lost the purity battle," Audrey wrote in her and Jeremy's first memoir, A Love Letter Life.

During their long-distance courtship prior to tying the knot, Audrey went on to say in this book that she slept over at Jeremy’s then-home in Santa Barbara one night, and they “did more than make out," explaining:

“We drew a hard line at sex, but we definitely entered the gray area. To make matters worse, I was wearing my swimsuit because that’s what you do in Santa Barbara.

"But this made it seem much more acceptable for me to slip off my dress as things got steamy."

Audrey ended this section of the memoir by saying she confessed her dirty deeds to her “mentor,” who advised her to set more boundaries and “accountability measures” in the future.

Fans, however, didn't take this up-close and rather personal look at Jeremy nearly as seriously.

"This is hilarious! His face of horror, and her smug face gliding into bed. Who the heck thinks to film this?!" asked one person on Reddit.

Quipped another: "OMG Audrey has literally no brains at all. Never wanted to see Jeremy butt-naked in my life. Need to wash my eyes with soap now."