Jeremy Roloff SHAVES Head, Stuns Social Media Followers

Over the weekend, Audrey Roloff uploaded a couple photos of her husband, Jeremy, telling followers that she and her soulmate had scheduled a soulmate amid the stress and chaotic nature of parenthood...

... only for Jeremy to spring a surprise on his spouse.

"I go for a 30 min run and come back to this," Audrey wrote over the following snapshot, which features the father of three playing his own hairstylist.

There go basically all of Jeremy's previously-flowing locks.

What do you guys think?

Based on Audrey's subsequent Instagram posts, she and Jeremy still went on their date in the wake of this makeover, raising glasses of red wine to other in a separate photograph.

The former TLC personalities -- who host their own podcast and who have written a pair of books about love, marriage and their relationship -- are mothhe rand fathe to five-month old Radley, two-year old Bode and four-year old Ember.

Yup: Three kids under the age of five.

Talk about hectic!

As for the reaction on social media to Jeremy's brand new look?

"He and [his brother] Jacob look so much alike in the face," wrote one user, while another added:

“He seems so impulsive between the hair and the projects around the house."

Added a third: “Jeremy is handsome, but I prefer him with short hair.”

Up until this point, Jeremy hadn't said or done much on the Internet since welcoming Radley into the world in November.

However, he was asked about three months ago if he'd ever appear again on his family's reality show, responding in unexpected and almost cruel fashion as follows:

"I didn't want to associate with it anymore.

"It's become the athlete that just won't hang up the cleats, so he's doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process."

Wow, huh?

It's hard not to wonder just who Jeremy thinks is being damaged by the continued existence of Little Peoplle, Big World.

Jeremy and Audrey announced they were leaving this TLC series way back in the summer of 2018.

They didn't sound very bitter about it back then, either.

"After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy wrote back then, continuing as follows:

A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.

We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you.

You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward.

This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically - the show must go on!