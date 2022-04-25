Jensen Ackles: Jared Padalecki is "Lucky To Be Alive" After Serious Car Crash

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki became best friends after starring together on Supernatural.

Over the weekend, however, the former shocked and saddened fans when he said the latter is super fortunate at the moment...

... just to be alive.

On Sunday, while speaking at Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Conventions -- a fan event in East Brunswick, New Jersey -- Ackles revealed that his on-screen brother had been in a "very bad car accident."

"I miss my buddy," the handsome actor told the crowd, as captured in a video shared on YouTube and social media.

Added Ackles by way of explanation:

"He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here."

The reason behind Padalecki's absence was likely unknown to most in attendance.

But Ackles said he was given permission by his close pal to at least say the following:

"I don't know if you guys know what's going on.

"He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

Yikes, huh?!?

Ackles and Padalecki co-starred on Supernatural for an incredible 15 seasons, portraying siblings who battles against, well, the supernatural.

The series was an enormous hit for The CW as much for the actors' chemistry on screen and friendship off screen as almost anything else.

"He's at home recovering which -- the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car," Ackles also said on Sunday.

Ackles went on to share that an "airbag packs a punch" and said that Padalecki felt like he had "gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson" after the crash.

"Keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social and he'll be back with us soon," Ackles concluded on stage.

While Jensen did not confirm the date that the car crash took place, the actor shared that Jared "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat" at the time that it occurred.

He said, thankfully, there "no fatalities" as a result of whatever transpired.

Following Jensen's remarks, fans of the series quickly took to social media to share their support for their Sam Winchester by trending #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared on Twitter.

Padalecki previously took to social himself last Thursday to apologize for missing out on the weekend's festivities, citing both the show that made him famous and the show on which he currently appears:

"Hey #SpnFamily!" Padalecki wrote.

"Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."