Chris Combs, 1000-Lb Sisters Star, Reveals Massive (and Grueling!) Weight Loss

Chris Combs is gettting there, folks.

The brother of Amy and Tammy Slaton, Combs is a main cast member on 10000-lb Sisters, a reality show that chronicles the weight loss journeys of the aforementioned siblings.

But Combs can relate to the struggles of his loved ones.

Viewers have watched the 41-year battle his own ballooning weight for years, as well.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Combs provided Instagram followers with an update.

“I would have to say that this has been the hardest but most rewarding journey I’ve ever done,” Chris captioned his series of photos, as documented below.

The first photo featured here marks the BEFORE version of Chris...

... while this follow-up snapshot?

This is the AFTER version, taken about five years after the first one.

Pretty noticable difference, wouldn't you say?

Combs also confirmed in the Comments section of this post that he previously underwent a gastric sleeve procedure ... and that he may eventually have surgery to remove excess skin if he reaches his weight loss goal.

Amy Slaton also qualified a couple years ago for this same procedure.

As a result, she was medicallly cleared to get pregnant, and is now expecting her second child.

Tammy, conversely, has not enjoyed the same sort of somewhat smooth journey as her brother and sister.

She is currently in a rehab facility, due to an extreme packing on of the pounds last year, and will be remaining there until some time this summer.

"I’d love to give you a weight loss update but you’ll have to wait until season four comes out. Sorry," Tammy told a follower a few weeks ago, making her first reference to date of a fourth season.

Added Slaton on social media:

"Just know that I’m staying on track and everything is looking up."

We're psyched to hear that about Tammy, of course.

TLC viewers have been keeping track of her battle for years now, and have been encouraged by the 115 pounds she allegedly lost in late 2021.

Tammy herself seems mighty proud of this accomplishment, too, considering the videos and selfies she's been sharing from the facility.

As for 1000-lb Sisters Season 4?

Amy Slaton has said she was actually hesitant about actually signing on for another set of episodes.

"I've been on the show for three years," Slaton explained to The Sun in February, referencing her 15-month old son and adding:

"At first, it was easy but now that I have Gage it's like, he doesn't want me out of his sight.

"I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work. He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time."

Amy is also pregnant with her second child at the moment.

"I don't really want to do another season because I'm pregnant, it's just a lot.

"If they cut down my hours I'll be probably fine," continued Amy to The Sun, emphasizing at the time that she wasn't under contract.

"Last season I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom. It was just a lot last year and I can't do it."

Still, however,, Amy appeared to leave the door open for a return.

"If they cut me down, and make it more about [sister] Tammy and [brother] Chris, I'll be fine," she said of her status and what would help her sign back up for Season 4.

"Give me two days a week.

"It's just a lot at the minute with Gage and being pregnant, I get tired now."