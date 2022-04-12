Anna Duggar Creates New Company, Sparks Mass Speculation: Will She Try to Hide Husband's Assets?

Anna Duggar has said next to nothing since her husband got arrested in April 2021.

She's said even less since this same husband got convicted of multiple child sex abuse charges in December.

But a recent action taken by this mother of seven has sparked a great deal of speculation online, as many observers are now wondering whether or not she and Josh Duggar are teaming up to get one over on the government.

Allow us to explain...

According to OpenCorporates, Anna completed the paperwork last month for The Homefield Properties LLC; it was incorporated on March 9, 2022, in Arkansas.

The listing shows Anna as the incorporator and organizer.

Based on a list compiled by Reddit users, meanwhile, Anna has previously used Cambridge Arbor LLC, Glasgow Drive LLC, Ravenglass North LLC, Ravenglass South LLC and Soli Deo Gloria LLC to purchase real estate over the years.

“Anna’s LLCs are very fishy,” a social media user noted. “You don’t need to create a new LLC every time you buy a new property. Jim Bob doesn’t do that.

"The ones from the other Duggars, it’s not really fishy. It’s a common business practice.”

So... what could be going on here?

This is merely a theory, but some folks use Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs) to achieve personal liability protection.

This means that an owner is NOT at risk of losing his/her personal financial assets if his/her LLC goes into debt or is sued.

Sole proprietorships and general partnerships do not offer such personal liability protection.

Following this logic, it stands to reason that Anna may have opened up her latest venture in order to help her shady husband.

“I wonder if she is getting anything that Josh owned put in her name,” one Reddit user posited a few days ago, while another person elaborated as follows:

"Upon conviction, the feds can go after [Josh’s] assets to pay any fine, but they can’t go after her personal assets.

"Intertwined assets can be seized, so I suspect what has been going on is that [Josh] and Anna have been splitting their assets and putting a substantial amount into her LLCs."

Josh Duggar will be sentenced to federal prison next month.

He could face up to 40 years behind bars, but he could also be handed a fine of $500,000.

There's simply no way he can afford such a substantial amount, which is why the government might come after his property and/or anything else he owns -- which is why Anna may soon transfer these assets into an LLC on which only her name is listed.

It's a somewhat convoluted scheme and it's hard to imagine it's not the brain child of Jim Bob Duggar.

Anna, as mentioned above, has remained almost entirely silent since a jury voted to convict Josh of downloading explicit photos and videos of children under 12 years old.

Various sources have claimed she believes her spouse is innocent, while Anna herself has seemingly made the same point via a couple of semi-recent actions.

She walked hand-in-hand with Josh into the courthouse everyday of his trial.

And, in early February, Anna wrote on Instagram that there's more to Josh's story, providing no proof of any kind to back up this claim.