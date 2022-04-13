Britney Spears Flaunts Barely-There Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

On Monday, Britney Spears casually revealed that she is pregnant.

This happy news comes after years of wanting -- but not being permitted to have a child with Sam Asghari.

While Sam gushes about fatherhood, Britney is already thinking ahead.

Knowing how much her baby bump will grow, she is showing off her pregnant tummy in midriff tops while her clothes still fit her.

Sometimes there are even little things to consider before her baby bump grows.

"So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing," Britney Spears captioned a video montage.

"I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker," she noted.

"I actually do have a small belly here," Britney said, explaining that she is showing.

"But at least my pants fit," she added. That can be a real problem as pregnancies continue.

Britney then joked: "Well barely!!!"

She then asked: "Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door "

Outfit cuts and colors can dramatically change how a person appears to fit into their clothing.

Also, clothing sizes -- particularly for women -- are notoriously inconsistent and baffling.

Britney made her pregnancy announcement on Monday as casually as she possibly could have.

She started with an anecdote involving teasing about a "food baby," only to reveal that she was pregnant.

Britney's tone was so lighthearted despite the joyous news that some fans weren't sure at first if she was serious -- but she is.

Sam Asghari's post took a more serious tone, though he stopped short of making it an announcement.

If he had posted this on its own, some might have assumed that he was speaking of potential fatherhood only.

Britney's post, however, gives the context -- since Sam is going to be a father.

Britney being pregnant with Sam's baby would have been happy news under any realistic circumstances.

They love each other, Sam is reportedly great with Britney's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, and Britney is famously a good mom.

Seriously, from archived footage to when her sons were in their tweens, there are so many examples of her going above and beyond.

Most people who have kids know going into it that they want to be better parents to them than their own parents were.

Of course, not everyone succeeds, and some families -- like Britney's parents -- set the bar so low that failing to surpass it would be criminal.

Britney has inspired fans for years by being a good mom, and everyone is excited for this next big step.

This pregnancy has been a long time coming, and we clearly don't mean because Britney is having difficulty conceiving.

For most of her adult life, she was physically unable to have children due to an IUD -- one that she was not allowed to remove.

That's right, her conservatorship even controlled her reproductive choices. That's forced sterilization, and it's a horror.

Britney's clock was ticking. At 40, her pregnancy is considered geriatric.

If this conservatorship had dragged on for even just another few years, let alone another decade, things might be very different.

Instead, it looks like it only took a matter of several months after the conservatorship was abolished for Britney and Sam to conceive. Good for them!