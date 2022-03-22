Ukraine President Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Massive Support Amid Russian Invasion

Volodymyr Zelensky is an extremely busy man these days.

The President of Ukraine, Zelensky has remained in his country's capital of Kyiv amid an unprompted and unwarranted invasion by Russia, holding press conference, speaking to fellow world leaders and doing all he can to remain strong in the face of a violent attack against democracy.

And yet:

Zelensky found time this week to connect with a pair of Hollywood superstars.

As you may have previously heard about, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took advantage of their global platform this month to help raise funds for the actress' native country.

In a truly incredible and inspiring example of using one's celebrity for good, Kunis and Kutcher didn't just raise minimal funds for show or anything, either.

THEY RAISED $35 MILLION.

"Over 65,000 of you donated," said Kunis on Monday in response to the outpouring of money. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support."

She pointed out that while the donations will not solve the crisis, "our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

Added Kutcher:

"We are going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need.

"As funding continues to come in, we are going to treat every dollar as if it is being donated out of our pocket."

The spouses previously vowed to match all donations to the fundraiser up to $3 million.

Yesterday, meanwhile, in response to all Kunis and Kutcher have done for his ravaged nation, Zelensky actually hopped on a Zoom call with the couple.

"I thank them on behalf of our people ... on behalf all us," the worldwide hero said.

Zelensky called the actor and the actress a star tandem "who believe in us in our victory in our future".

The Ukrainian President also posted a photo on Twitter of his video chat with the pair on social media, thanking them in the process for being among the first to respond to the crisis.

"Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine,” Zelensky wrote.

The International Organization for Migration says that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, over three million refugees have fled the country, including at least 1.5 million children.

Kunis herself is a "proud Ukrainian," she wrote in her initial GoFundMe-based video, explaining that she was born in Chernivtsi, a city in southwestern Ukraine, in 1983 and her family traveled to America eight years later.

"Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need," she said.

"This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support."

Donations to the GoFundMe are going to two organizations:

Freight transportation company Flexport, which is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb, which is providing free, short-term housing to refugees from Ukraine.

We salute Kunis, Kutcher and all other celebrities who have dedicated their time and resources to this cause.