Mackenzie Standifer Responds to Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing New Pic!

When Ryan Edwards and his family got fired from Teen Mom OG, viewers suspected that that was the last they'd hear from Maci Bookout's baby daddy.

And in a way, they were right.

Ryan has not returned to the show in the year since he was kicked to the curb, and he never posts on social media, so he really has become the rare reality star who managed to disappear into the ether following several seasons on a popular show.

But fans still receive indirect updates on Edwards' world from his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Earlier this month, we learned that Mackenzie has been supporting Ryan with her job in marketing and her self-owned fitness brand.

And, like many former reality stars, Mackenzie supplements her income with sponsored content.

Her latest paid post finds the mother of three shilling shoes for her half a million followers.

“Good shoes take you good places. How cute are these @dolcevita Gilma wedges?" Mack captioned the pic.

“Perfect to transition into spring and soooo comfortable!”

Usually, we assume the star doing the promotion didn't write their own ad copy, but Standifer does work in marketing, so who knows?

Whatever the case, we wouldn't be surprised if Mack gets a bonus for moving a lot of shoes.

Judging from the comments, fans were seriously impressed by her latest post.

“I need the outfit details please. You look amazing,” onefollower wrote.

“You are breathtakingly beautiful!!” another added.

“Please share your meal plan/workouts you do! You look amazing!” a third chimed in.

On a different post, commenters were equally complimentary about Mackenzie's appearance -- but at least one fan was also interested in getting to the bottom of some recent rumors.

"You look good, girl. Even if you were prego, that's your business," this person wrote.

"You motivate me to keep going on this weight-loss journey."

Yes, some fans are convinced that Standifer is pregnant with her fourth child.

We're not sure how the rumor got started, but Mackenzie was happy to put a stop to it this week.

"Thank you; lots of laughs! I'm not pregnant. Haha," she replied.

Always the motivator, Mackenzie went on to encourage the fan to reach her fitness goals:

"And go, girl! You got this! One day at a time! Keep going! So proud!" she wrote.

Yes, some fans might be disappointed by the news that Mackenzie is not knocked up.

But the good news is, she seems to be very happy with her present situation.

There have been rumors of turbulence in Mackenzie and Ryan's marriage in the past, but if Standifer's recent posts are any indication, then these two might be in a much healthier place now than when they were on TV.

"2022 is all about finding the best version of ourselves. Let go of the past and move on with the future," Mack recently wrote to her followers/

“Repeat after me: you do not have to live in the shadow of your past.

“You do not have to be the same person today that you were yesterday or 5 years ago," she continued.

“This year Ryan and I are moving onward and upward! Come along on this journey with us!”

It may be a while before we hear from Ryan directly.

After all, with Mackenzie's talent for addressing the public, it makes sense that he'd let her speak for both of them!