Tom Schwartz: It's My Fault Katie Maloney Wants a Divorce!

Yesterday, we reported on some sad, but not terribly surprising news involving the cast of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.

After five years of marriage and 12 years as a couple, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have separated.

When we say the news didn't come as a shock, it's not our intention to throw shade at Bubbas One and Two.

But the fact is, Tom and Katie's relationship has always been a tumultuous one.

And as you know, this has been a season of splits in the world of #PumpRules.

First, Lala Kent ended her engagement to Randall Emmett, then James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss went their separate ways.

Now, Tom and Katie have called it quits, and fans are clamoring for answers.

The bad news is, just like the previous Vanderpump breakups, this one took place while the cameras weren't rolling.

The good news is, Tom is already spilling the tea -- and it seems that he's taking full responsibility for the split, even though it was Katie who made the decision to end things.

"Of course I'm sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much," Schwartz told a reporter after being spotted at a Los Angeles Home Depot on Wednesday, according to E! News.

Asked if his friendship with Tom Sandoval had anything to do with the breakup, Schwartz had this to say:

"No, no that's all on me. I wish I had a scapegoat, but that's all on me."

Asked for specifics about what caused the split, Schwartz was a little more reticent:

"It's complicated, obviously," he said.

"But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It's complicated."

As for how the end of his marriage might affect the future of Vanderpump, Tom says it's too soon to say:

"I don't know what the future of the show holds. I'm always optimistic, eternally," he remarked.

"And yeah, I'm doing OK. I'm staying busy."

Yes, it sounds like Tom harbors no ill will toward his estranged wife.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Schwartz was even more candid in accepting responsibility for Katie's decision to end the marriage:

"I'm not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it," he wrote.

"It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

In her own Instagram post, Katie was more businesslike but just as her adamant in her insistence that fans not choose sides:

"After 12 years of an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Maloney wrote.

"This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she continued.

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

Well, Tom and Katie have been together for pretty much their entire adult lives, so the adjustment to single life probably won't be an easy one.

Fortunately, these two will have no trouble keeping busy.

Vanderpump hasn't been renewed for a tenth season yet, but if the show gets picked up, then filming will probably begin sometime before fall.

In the meantime, Tom owns two bars, and Katie is working on opening up a sandwich shop with business partner Ariana Madix.

No word yet on whether Rand is still planning to invest in Something About Her, or if he pulled out after Lala kicked his ass to the curb.