Mackenzie Standifer: I Don't Let Ryan Edwards Drive While High Anymore!

It's one of the most infamous moments in the history of the Teen Mom franchise -- which is really saying something:

While driving to his own wedding in 2017 -- bride-to-be Mackenzie Standifer riding shotgun -- Ryan Edwards passed out behind the wheel.

The scene was captured via dashboard cam, and to say that viewers were shocked would be putting it very mildly.

Many called out Teen Mom OG producers for their irresponsibility in allowing Ryan to drive in his condition.

Others placed the blame on Mackenzie, pointing out that by letting Edwards drive while inebriated, she endangered not only herself but everyone who was on the road that day.

Obviously, that's not fair, as the majority of the responsibility for Ryan's actions belongs to Ryan.

Yes, Mackenzie could have intervened and taken the keys, but it's important to bear in mind that she was very young and very new televison.

Oh, and it was her wedding day!

Not hard to see why she might have been hesitant to make waves.

Still, all of these years later, Mackenzie is still answering for her actions -- or lack thereof -- on that fateful day.

"Can I ask a series [sic] question. What made you go through marrying Ryan when he was so high? So high in fact he could have killed you both?" an Instagram follower recently asked Mackenzie.

"I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision. I'm so thankful no one was hurt," Standifer replied.

"We made peace with it a long time ago together."

Yes, it seems like Mackenzie is not in denial about the situation, but it's understandably not her favorite subject of conversation.

After all, the years that followed were not an easy time for her family.

Ryan was arrested on several occasions before finally getting clean during a court-ordered stint in rehab.

These days, Edwards doesn't talk about his sobriety much -- but then again, he doesn't talk about much of anything, at least not publicly.

Ryan and his family were all fired from Teen Mom OG last year, and he doesn't post on social media.

But given his lack of recent brushes with the law, it's probably safe to assume that Ryan is still sober.

"Unfortunately, I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," he told Dr. Drew Pinksy during a TMOG reunion show in 2019.

"So I can't sit here and say 'Oh, I'll be sober for the rest of my life.'"

Ryan doesn't speak to the press much these days, but in his most recent interview, he said that he and Mackenzie have no regrets about the actions that may have gotten them fired.

“We’ve been doing good since leaving the show, just kinda hanging out. Everybody’s happy and enjoying not dealing with MTV," he told UK tabloid The Sun.

“I’m not resentful, MTV is all about making money and s--t, and that’s alright."

It's true that MTV is "all about making money," but that's probably the case with most corporations.

Fortunately for Edwards, his wife shares that mentality.

Insiders say Mackenzie has been supporting Ryan for much of the past year, working in marketing and launching her own fitness company while he remains unemployed.

Hey, we guess whatever works for them is fine -- but there must be times when she wishes she'd gotten out of that car back in 2017 and hitchhiked in the opposite direction of her wedding!