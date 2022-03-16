Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Separate After 12 Years Together

Sad news for Vanderpump Rules fans today, as the show's longest-running couple has officially called it quits.

After six years of marriage and 12 years together, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have decided to go their separate ways.

The news comes as a surprise not because Schwartz and Katie seemed to have the perfect marriage -- anyone who's caught a single episode of Vanderpump knows that wasn't the case -- but because they seemed so determined to stick it out together.

Katie announced the separation Tuesday night with a heartfelt Instagram message:

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney began.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," she continued.

"We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Maloney concluded her message by emphasizing that she harbors no ill will toward her ex:

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," she wrote.

"Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," he began.

"I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

Schwartz went on to reveal that the decision to end the marriage was Katie's.

He stressed, however, that there's no bad blood between the exes:

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote, adding:

"We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

"As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family," Schwartz concluded.

Schwartz and Maloney got married in 2016 in a ceremony officiated by Lisa Vanderpump.

It was later revealed that the couple never received their marriage certificate, so they exchanged vows a second time in 2019.

Rumors of a split between Tom and Katie first began to circulate last month, when Maloney posted a quote from Kim Kardashian on her Instagram page.

“In the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good," the quote read.

"And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy ... I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you."

“Amen," Katie captioned the post.

Several current and former members of the Vanderpump cast offered their condolences and words of support on Tom and Katie's posts.

Both Ariana Madix and Stassi Schroeder commented simply, "I love you" on Katie's post.

"Sending love Katie," Raquel Leviss echoed.

"Love you both forever," Kristen Doute wrote on Tom's post.

No doubt this is a tough time for both Tom and Katie, but at least they won't be alone at the singles' bars.

Lala Kent dumped Randall Emmett back in January, and Raquel kicked James Kennedy to the curb shortly thereafter.

If there's any upside to the heartache, it's that all of this breakup drama should make for an interesting season of Vanderpump!