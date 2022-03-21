Sister Wives Season 17: What Do We Know So Far?

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine Brown wrote in November, adding at the time:

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

With that, the mother of six ended a relationship.

Many also assumed she had ended a long-running reality show.

How could Sister Wives continue without one of the Sister Wives?

We didn't seem to be the only ones asking this question, either.

“It’s not just a marriage I’m leaving,” Christine said during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in last month.

“It’s a whole family. And it’s Sister Wives. And what does that do to us? I don’t know.”

Here's the thing, though:

There WILL be a Sister Wives Season 17.

Christine's son, Paedon, confirmed as much when asked on TikTok if his mother will remain on the show "if there’s another season of Sister Wives.

"They are filming currently," Paedon replied in January, seemingly teasing that cameras have been following Christine, despite her decision to move back to Utah.

Heck, maybe because of her decision to move back to Utah.

The situation brings with it a fresh new storyline, doesn't it?

Christine, of course, is also already shooting her very own cooking program for TLC.

“A taste of something new!” she wrote on Instagram just a few weeks ago.

"#SisterWives' Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday [on Instagram] and on TLC.com."

Janelle, meanwhile, cursed Kody off last season.

She openlly questioned the premise of a plural marriage.

There's been talk that she won't return to the same house as Kody, but it doesn't sound as if she's close to leaving him, either.

Not any time soon, at least.

"I mean, there was a point during Covid where I was like 'okay do I still wanna do this?'" Brown said on the Season 16 reunion, elaborating as follows:

“And there was a period of time where Kody was away for about six weeks, and I thought 'Wow life is really easy.'

"And I really kind of had to do some soul searching and realize that I want to be here still.

"I'm here."

As for Meri?

She posts a new, cryptic meme or message seemingly every week.

She hasn't slept with Kody in 10 years and all romance between the spiritual spouses has been dead and gone for just about that same period of time.

Still, Meri is sticking around. She has made that clear many, many times.

As for Robyn?

She hangs out with Kody more than any other sister wife and is legally married to the guy.

She never voices any real complains.

You better believe she'll play a key part of Season 17.

Is there any chance a new woman comes on board in place of Christine, though?

That's the big question.

Due to all of the tension between him and his better halves, an insider told Us Weekly in January 2022 that Kody was contemplating finding new partners.

He may just go ahead and start from scratch, you guys.

"He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave," this tabloid source claimed.

"He’s considering starting fresh with new wives....

"He wants to be with women who can accept the fact that he’s most committed to Robyn and devoting his time to her."

TLC has not yet announced a premiere date for Sister Wives Season 17.