Shayne Jansen to Natalie Lee: Sorry I Said I Hate You! Can We Get Back Together?

Well, another season of Love Is Blind has come to an end, and once again the grand Netflix "experiment" has proven to be surprisingly effective at forming strong romantic bonds in a very short period of time.

(From this point on, we'll be discussing the Season 2 finale, so if you're not caught up, consider this your spoiler alert!)

Out of the 28 participants who started out in the "pods," 10 wound up engaged, and two of those five couples went on to get married!

Sure, the majority of the cast went home single, but two marriages in a single season ain't bad!

After all, it's been years since the Bachelor franchise yielded even one wedding!

Of course, you have to crack a few eggs to make an omelette, and this season of LiB was not without its share of heartbreak.

Among the couples who called it quits at the altar on the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale were Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee.

Natalie was the one who called the whole thing off, and she had very good reason for doing so.

The night before the wedding, Shayne got drunk, and when Natalie mentioned his state of inebriation he just went off on her.

To here Lee tell it, Jansen said he hated her and told her that she was the worst thing that ever happened to him.

Needless to say, viewers are pretty much 100 percent on Natalie's side, and this week -- perhaps in an effort to do some damage control -- Shayne posted a series of photos from their time together, along with a lengthy caption in which he apologized profusely.

"Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start?" Jansen captioned the post.

"This journey with you will be something I'll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you," he continued.

From there, the ever-verbose Shayne continued to wax nostalgic for a while before getting to the point and apologizing.

"From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man," he wrote.

"As a man watching our story over again I'm remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man," Shayne continued.

"I'm proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don't know what's next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you."

Jansen concluded by addressing rumors that he's been hooking up with this season's villain, Shaina Hurley.

"To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship," he added.

"I wish her all the best."

So we know what you're thinking -- does this mean Shayne and Natalie are back together?

Well, it's not really clear.

All we can say at this point is that they're definitely on civil terms.

"You are a better man," Lee commented on Shayne's post, adding a heart emoji for good measure.

Sounds like Natalie might be ready to give this guy another chance -- which is no doubt much to the chagrin of her parents!