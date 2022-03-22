Ronnie Magro & Saffire Matos: Did They Break Up During His Jersey Shore Suspension?

As you've likely noticed by now, Ronnie Magro is not appearing in the current season of Jersey Shore.

Ironically, a lot of reality shows downplay their cast's off-camera drama, but in a refreshing change of pace, Shore producers were upfront about why Ronnie was kicked off the show on a temporary basis.

Back in April of 2021, Magro was arrested for assaulting Saffire Matos.

The incident -- which took place shortly after Ronnie and Saffire got engaged -- was not captured on camera, but it was briefly addressed on Shore.

Ronnie avoided felony domestic assault charges, but only because Saffire decided not to testify against him.

And despite reports that Magro has been fired by MTV, it looks as though he's still employed by the network.

That doesn't mean, however, that he got off totally scot-free.

After shooting just one episode for the current season, Magro was removed from the show and required to check into rehab.

It's not much of a punishment, especially since this was not the first time that Ronnie has been charged with domestic assault.

But at least Shore producers forced Magro to get the help he seems to desperately need.

Ronnie still posts on Instagram, but he rarely updates fans about his personal life.

And Saffire hasn't appeared in one of his pics since December of last year.

For obvious reasons, the situation has led to rumors that Ronnie and Saffire have broken up.

Both parties are pretty private about the details of their relationship, but we do know that Magro and Matos briefly called it quits in November of last year.

“Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately,” a source close to the situation told In Touch at the time.

“That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

After that, there was a short period of time in which Saffire and Ron were back together, but not living in the same city.

According to the same insider, Saffire was still working as an eyelash technician in New York and had not “completely transitioned to L.A. full-time."

Saffire and Ron kept things bicoastal for a while with the goal that “she can go back home to her family when she needs space and get the support she needs.”

As for where they stand now, a different source tells In Touch that as recently as January of this year, Ron and Saffire were “on the rocks” for a “few weeks.”

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart,” the insider revealed.

“Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth.”

These days, Ronnie and Saffire seem to have fully reconciled.

The couple was spotted on a date night in Miami earlier this week, and insiders say they appeared to be getting along quite well.

And fans can't wait for the Magro and Matos to make their return to Shore.

"We want Ronnie & Saff back!!!" one fan commented on Ronnie's latest post.

"I misss you on the show but so happy you took time to take care of yourself. Wishing you nothing but the absolute best and hope to see you back soon," another added.

A third wrote simply, "Ronnie!! We miss you!"

Obviously, not all Shore fans have forgiven Ronnie for his problematic behavior.

But the ones who have are quite enthusiastic about it.