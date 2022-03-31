Scott Disick is Still Bitter about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Baby Goals

Just because Scott Disick can't stop Kourtney Kardashian from having Travis Scott's baby doesn't mean that he likes it.

Everyone else is very supportive.

For Scott, it's complicated -- because they share three children, and because he's still hung up on her.

With all of the buzz about Kourt and Travis growing their family, Scott is the odd man out.

An inside source opened up to Entertainment Tonight about Scott Disick.

The insider confirms that he "doesn't like the idea" of his ex having someone else's child.

And perhaps not Travis' in particular. We have all seen how he seems particularly insecure about this relationship.

"Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together," the source emphasized.

The insider continued, affirming that "It’s very important – and exciting -- to them."

Meanwhile, the source reported, "Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family."

"But," the insider contrasted, "the rest of the family is very supportive."

Kourtney and Travis are both experienced parents.

Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Scott. Travis shares Landon and Alabama with Shanna Moakler.

"Kourtney and Travis are planning to get married soon," the source teased.

"And," the insider added, "the wedding is going to be intimate."

Some wonder if Scott's bad attitude is going to get him excluded from the guest list, but the inside source did not comment on that.

For months, tales of Kourtney and Travis' baby fever were limited to reports -- believable ones from reputable publications, but reports just the same.

In a cunning PR move likely taken from the mind of Kris Jenner herself, the baby goals were only confirmed recently.

A trailer for the upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, showed Kourtney and Travis as they seek out a fertility specialist to help make their dreams a reality.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney tells the audio.

Before urinating in a cup to provide a sample, she quips: "We'll take our mics off. You don't get the audio."

The trailer even teased Kourtney on her back on a bed in the doctor's office during an exam, with Travis by her side and kissing her hand.

The Hulu premiere is just two weeks away.

It will be interesting to see what is different -- and what is the same -- on the streaming giant.

This new series likely gives the famous family even more creative control, and reportedly even more money, than they had on E!.

With all of the headlines that the family is about to make, we're sure that we'll hear more about Scott.

From his role on the show (including a clash with Kendall) to behind-the-scenes reports, he'll make his feelings known.

In fact, he might have a lot to say in response to seeing Kourtney and Travis' romance thrown in his face, so to speak.

Maybe Scott will bury his childish feelings in yet another 19-year-old model, as he is so fond of doing.

(Anyone is entitled to feel sad after a breakup, but it's been many years -- so yeah, he's being a manbaby about it)

Or maybe, if we're lucky, he'll vent to the wrong person again and we'll see his salty DMs plastered all over social media. Fingers crossed!