Britney Spears Shades Every Man She's Been With: Did She Dump Sam Asghari?

Ever since Britney Spears' return to Instagram, she has been posting whatever she wants to post.

Whether she's sharing baby bump videos or simple selfies, fans are eating it up.

One of her latest posts struck some as a breakup hint.

Are Britney and Sam no longer engaged?

Britney Spears sometimes has a lot to say in her Instagram captions.

After so many years of being silenced, we're all glad that she is free to speak her mind -- no matter how many goofy emojis she uses.

This time, we can all understand why Britney was so excited: just look at her new baby, Sawyer!

“Thank you for dogs! Dog spelled backwards is God… not sure any correlation but I do think that dogs are extraordinary animals," she began a lengthy post.

"I have several small animals and my baby [dog] is so sweet," she raved.

"I’ve never even heard her bark!" Britney praised of Sawyer while recalling some of her past experiences with canines.

“My dogs are unbelievably precious…I grew up with really big dogs!” Britney recalled.

During her life, she shared, she actually suffered some dog bites in her youth.

Not lately ... except when Sawyer started teething, but that's not really the same thing.

“Sawyer made me feel more loved in 9 seconds than any man I’ve ever been with," Britney gushed.

"No bulls--t," she continued, "no words."

“Pure genius protection because of 1 thing… HE LOVES ME!” Britney raved.

“The kind of love that doesn’t require power, sex, lust, or money!" Britney praised.

"Genuine unconditional I will f--k you up if you mess with my girl kind of love," she described.

That is so sweet! But ... is she hinting at bad news?

As you can imagine, some of her fans and followers picked up on that line about "any man" and grew concerned.

Britney is -- or was, when last we all checked -- engaged to the ludicrously handsome Sam Asghari.

The two became engaged last year after several years of dating.

“Sam doesn't make you feel this way?” one commenter asked.

“I get it," another quipped. "The dog is better than Sam.”

An additional, less subtle follower bluntly wrote: “I was wondering if there was an underlining here -- break up post?!”

Well, there could be a hidden meaning to Britney's post.

Certainly, many people who have recently broken up make posts about friends, family, pets, or even comforting pieces of media.

The idea is to praise the people and things upon which they can depend, thus shading the recent ex.

But ... Britney and Sam are still following each other on Instagram. Neither has deleted pics of the other, either.

Those would normally be the first signs of a breakup.

Also ... you can praise a dog like Britney did without it being an insult to Sam, or to any other man.

Why? Because dogs are excellent, and our relationships with them are very different from those that we have with lovers and partners.

Britney's post doesn't mean that she's bashing men in general, Sam himself, or both.

It just means that she's a dog person. One imagines that those who read this as a breakup hint aren't dog people.

We should also keep in mind that Britney is not using Instagram to drop subtle hints about how she's feeling.

Sure, people like Khloe Kardashian will share vague self-help mantras like "don't let people judge you for taking back a man who wronged you," but that's not Britney's style.

Britney says what she means -- in her own goofy, emoji-filled way. If she wanted to roast her hunky fiance, we'd all know it.