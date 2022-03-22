Mahogany Roca Calls Ben Rathbun Fake, Gets Skewered as "Catfish" by 90 Day Fiance Fans

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Ben and Mahogany parted ways.

Mahogany accused Ben of not being who she thought that he was when they were chatting.

Even with all of the condemnation aimed at Ben, some fans are astounded that she'd say that.

A lot of people are still processing the stark contrast between Mahogany and her borderline-catfishing photos.

On Season 5, Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Mahogany Roca confronted Ben Rathbun.

He had resented her questions about his past. He had sent her long, unsettling texts.

Then, huffy that she hadn't responded, he ghosted her for breakfast, embarrassing her in front of her parents.

Ben's shady past, his boundary-crossing behavior ... this was not the man whom Mahogany had enjoyed chatting with.

Maybe that was all of it.

Or maybe she needed an excuse because a guy 30 years her senior had flown down to meet her after three months of chatting.

Whatever it was, Mahogany told him that he was "different."

She didn't want to be there, so she got up and left.

Fair is fair ... but is Mahogany really the person to call someone out for being different in person than they were online?

After all, the view that Ben saw of Mahogany was ... not exactly true to life.

Airbrushing, an array of filters, and other photo editing was used until every photo was unrecognizable.

Looking at Mahogany's pics and her real face was like night and day.

It's not just that her photos did not look like the real Mahogany.

Her photos did not look recognizably human; anyone could tell at a glance that the pics were heavily doctored.

Only Ben, it seemed, was unable -- or unwilling -- to see that the pics of his beloved better resembled a stylized drawing than a human being.

As a result, some fans have accused Mahogany of being what many thought all along:

Is Mahogany a catfish?

Well ... not really, but we're admittedly operating from a pretty strict definition of "catfish."

Mahogany did not use photos of someone else when communicating with Ben. She just butchered her own pics.

She used her own name and, as far as we can tell, her real social media account.

Aside from the fact that she apparently got $1,000 out of him, she's not checking a lot of boxes for a catfish.

Mahogany was, however, plainly dishonest with Ben.

Perhaps her biggest lie was about her age -- only a 22-year-old would be young enough to think that claiming to be 24 is worth the risk.

Then, in person, she showed him an obviously fake apartment that Ben later defended, apparently having bought her explanations.

We should stress that Mahogany wasn't just sending her unsettling anime waifu filtered photos to Ben.

These seem to just be how she presents herself to the world online.

Outside of cultivating a romantic relationship, that's perfectly okay -- no one owes their authentic face to strangers. People are allowed to simply exist.

But what possible future could two fakers have together?

Ben wasn't who she thought. Mahogany wasn't who he thought.

Are they really just a pair of fraudsters determined to get famous and use each other in the process?

If that were true, we would say that they are a perfect match.

However, contrary to Ben's claims, 90 Day Fiance doesn't cast actors to play fictional, scripted roles on the show.

(If they did, it would be huge news, and we would excitedly report on it)

Instead, people who are not being well-received by viewers sometimes claim that they got a "bad edit" or that the show is "scripted."

Throwing the show under the bus never works.

And while bad edits are a very real thing, especially in this franchise, 90 Day Fiance does not have scripts.

What's really weird is that, even after they both basically called each other fakes, it looks like they're ready to kiss on the next episode.

Keep in mind, this is after Mahogany ghosted Ben (narrowly avoiding "mandatory alone time" for two hours in the car).

Maybe they're both scheming for fame separately. Or maybe they just can't quit each other. They're both so, so weird.

And, as we previously reported, they are still together in some fashion many months later.

Just weeks ago, the two were photographed at a mall in Lima, Peru.

Who goes to malls in 2022? The answer is 50-something men and their 23-year-old girlfriends, apparently.