Megan Fox: I'm Engaged to Machine Gun Kelly! And I Drank His Blood!

Machine Gun Kelly took aim this week, fired... and hit his romantc target.

On Wednesday, Megan Fox took to her Instagram page and broke some rather exciting news:

Her famous boyfriend proposed!

And she said yes!

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post yesterday, which included a video of the proposal.

"We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love.

"And the karma."

Fox continued as follows:

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Well, okay then! How... interesting!

Fox was married to Brian Austin Green for nearly a decade. The stars share three sons together, yet filed for divorce in November 2020.

Fox and Kelly were first linked six months prior to this paperwork being completed after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The actress, meanwhile, also uploaded a close-up of her engagement ring (below), while Machine Gun Kelly shared his own thoughts on social media.

"Yes, in this life and every life,'” the musician wrote.

“Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, U brought her back to ask her to marry me.

"I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two:

"The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

In their first joint interview as a couple, Fox referred to her now-fiance as her "twin flame" and said that they had an instant connection on set.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And [director Randall Emmett] was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" she recalled in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast.

"Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn't yet sure what," she continued.

"I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant bond with the artist once they began acting together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox said.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think.

"And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

In the wake of this engagement, well wishes have continued to pour in from those in Hollywood who know Fox and/or Kelly well.

Wrote Kim Kardashian, for example: So happy for u guys!!!!"

And then Travis Barker was far more emphatic, jumping onto MGK's closeup of the ring he designed with a "F--- YESSSSS."

"CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!!!!!!" added Drew Barrymore.

Kelly, who has 12-year old daughter with ex Emma Cannon, also gushed over Fox in recent months, telling InStyle this July that their love is "real."

"When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition.

"She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life," the rapper said.

"I don't think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that's what we have together."