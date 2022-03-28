Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Insensitive "Get Your F--king Ass Up and Work" Remark

Kim Kardashian would like the chance to explain herself.

Earlier this month, the mother of four sat down for an extensive interview with Variety, using the platform to preview her and her family's upcoming Hulu reality show.

At one point, Kim was asked for any advice she might have for women who want to emulate her business success, advising them in the profile to "get your f--king ass up and work."

Yes, she really said that.

Yes.

The woman who was born into millions of dollars and who never would have struck it big if not for a sex tape she willfully filmed and released with Ray J really said that.

As you might expect, Kim generated quite a bit of backlash with this comment.

Social media users jumped all over her for the tone deaf and privileged nature of the remark.

Fast forward to a March 28 appearance on Good Morning America and Kim's explanation for how/why these words were misconstrued by the public.

"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it," she told GMA co-host Robin Roberts.

"It became a sound bite really with no context.

"And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous.

"And I…my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

We think Kim is saying that she was angry over the assertion that she's only famous for being famous, an accusation that has been leveled against her for years.

She then felt a need to emphasize how hard she actually works.

Kardashian then passed along the real advice that she meant to give during the interview.

"The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success," she said.

"And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media.

"And you can, if you put in a lot of really hard work."

Kardashian swears that she never intended to put her gender down with her original comment, saying:

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard."

Kim then issued an actual mea culpa.

"I know that they do. It was taken out of context," she said. "But I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

During the Variety article, Kardashian added that it "seems like nobody wants to work these days," continuing as follows:

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life."

Kim, of course, has mostly been in the news of late due to her personal life.

She's dating Pete Davidson and was officially declared single by a judge a few weeks ago after asking for her divorce to be expediated in the face of constant harassment by Kanye West.

Kardashian and her siblings, meanwhile, are gearing up for the debut of The Kardashians series on Hulu on April 14.

The 41-year is also continuing to pursue a career as a lawyerr, which she even told Vogue Hong Kong recently she dreams "of one day creating a successful law firm."