Katie Maloney: Did She Just Announce That She's Divorcing Tom Schwartz?

There have been several high profile breakups among the former SURvers of Vanderpump Rules in recent weeks.

First, Lala Kent ended her engagement to Randall Emmett amid a surprising cheating scandal.

Shortly thereafter, Raquel Leviss dumped James Kennedy after three years as a couple.

Of course, Raquel didn't have to catch her guy cheating to know that he sucks -- James treated her like crap from day one of their relationship.

Now, it seems that Katie Maloney might have followed in her co-stars' footsteps by kicking Tom Schwatrz to the curb.

Maloney and Schwartz got married back in 2016, and while they've never exactly been an ideal couple (tough to forget that time he dumped a drink on her head), they seemed relatively stable in recent years.

So the news that these two might have called it quits comes as something of a shock to Vanderpump fans.

The Bubbas didn't make a formal announcement or anything, but Katie's Instagram commenters believe she's dropping a heavy hint with her latest post.

And it's pretty easy to see how they might've interpreted it that way.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian discussed her divorce from Kanye West in an interview with Vogue.

Mrs. Maloney-Schwartz quoted Kim on Instagram and added a bit of telling commentary.

“In the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good," Kim told the magazine.

"And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy," she added.

"I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you."

“Amen," Katie wrote.

For obvious reasons, many Vanderpump fans took this as a sign that Katie may have re-entered the dating pool.

“I would love to live in a world where Katie dumps [Schwartz] and thrives… Season 10 would be picked up immediately lol,” wrote one Reddit commenter, according to Reality Blurb.

“Imagine [three] of the girls recently single after years with questionable men,” another added.

“RIGHT!! Me too. I wonder how different she would be,” a third chimed in.

“Wow I did not realize this was a post from Katie! I don’t like Katie at all but I am in 100% support of her dumping Schwartz,” wrote a fourth redditor.

“Also maybe Raquel ditching James and having so much support empowered her?”

Some folks were more skeptical, with several saying they can't imagine Katie suddenly deciding to be single.

One person argued that they “don’t see [Katie] going anywhere” noting that “she won’t” leave Schwartz after all that the two of them have been through together.

Others suggested that it's unkind of fans to root for Maloney to dump her husband:

“[I] think y’all are reading too much into this. She’s showing her support and agreement for Kim’s situation, even more so since she isn’t stooping to Kanye levels and is doing what makes her happy,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Unless Katie openly shares any change to her marital status with the world, it’s really sh-tty to be saying, ‘OMG KATIE LEAVE HIM OMG YOUD BE SO MUCH BETTER OFF W/O HIM OMFGGGGG.'”

Well, we usually don't play the "they signed up to be on reality TV so they deserve whatever heat comes their way" card, but in this case, we doubt Katie would be offended by the commentary.

After all, it's overwhelmingly pro-Maloney.

As for Tom -- he might have reason to be a little peeved, but with all the praise he gets on Twitter, we're sure his ego can handle a little light criticism.

And he generally seems like a pretty chill guy -- except for when he's dumping drinks on people and whatnot.