Deanna Duggar Tears Famous Brother a New One: You Lied About Josh!

Deanna Duggar has kept it short.

She's kept it simple.

But she's also made it quite clear where she stands in regard to her infamous brother and nephew.

The 59-year old, as you might recall, basically said Josh Duggar should be killed last May.

In the wake of the former reality star's arrest on two child sex abuse charges, Deanna uploaded a meme on Instagram that read as follows:

“Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin. It would be better for him if a great millstone were put around his neck and he were thrown into the sea."

This is a quote from the bible.

It doesn't cite Josh by name, of course... but come on. Does anyone out there think it wasn't a reference to Josh and his alleged crimes?!?

In December, meanwhile, just over a week before Josh was found guilty by a jury of his peers, Deanna said she hoped justice would get served.

Thankfully, a few days later, said justice was served.

Now, with Josh just two weeks away from getting sentenced, Deanna has spoken out again on social media.

On her Instagram feed, Deanna shared a smiling selfie a couple days ago, including with it a caption that read as follows:

I was told a completely different story about a certain family member! I saw the truth on my local news! So sad!!

Once again, Josh is not mentioned here by name. Neither is Jim Bob.

But come on. Does anyone out there think it wasn't a reference to the convicted pedophile and his father, who previously helped Josh cover up a molestation scandal back when Josh was a teenager?

For whatever reason, Deanna eventually deleted this caption.

But nothing can ever be fully scrubbed from the Internet.

“Yes I did change the post,” Jim Bob’s sister admitted after getting called out by followers.

“I did not think there was anything wrong with changing it! I thought I had freedom on my Instagram to post things I want to!"

This is true, of course.

But one can't help wondering whether or not Jiim Bob threatened his sister in some way, hence the possible reason why she adjusted the message to read:

“I’m just counting my blessings today!

"What are you thankful for?”

In explaining her decision to take the knife out of Jim Bob's back, though, Deanna wrote:

“I decided to make it positive! So much negative right now! I am counting my blessings! and I do want ya’ll to list what ya’ll are thankful for!"

She then did make it very evident that Josh Duggar's sentencing date was foremost on her mind by adding:

We will have enough negative arriving in April!